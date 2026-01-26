Republic Day 2026: Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher And Others Extend Warm Wishes

Republic Day 2026 saw Bollywood celebrities come together online to celebrate India’s constitutional spirit.

Bollywood marks Republic Day
Bollywood marks Republic Day Photo: IMDb
  • Kamal Haasan reflects on the Constitution and democratic values.

  • Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor share Republic Day wishes online.

  • Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty stress unity and responsibility.

As India marked its 77th Republic Day today, voices from across the film industry joined the national conversation, using social media to reflect on the Constitution, unity, and the idea of India. From Kamal Haasan’s detailed message on democratic values to patriotic notes shared by Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher, Bollywood celebrities marked Republic Day 2026 with pride and purpose.

Bollywood stars mark Republic Day 2026 online

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared a reflective post highlighting the foundations of the Indian Republic. He spoke about the importance of diversity, federalism and constitutional conduct, stressing that the Republic remains strong as long as these values are lived every day. His message stood out for its emphasis on civic responsibility over symbolism.

Sonam Kapoor marked the occasion through Instagram Stories, sharing visuals of the Indian tricolour along with a short Republic Day greeting. She also posted a clip featuring Coldplay’s Hymn for the Weekend, adding a personal, visual touch to the national celebration.

Sonam Kapoors Republic Day story
Sonam Kapoor's Republic Day story Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Akshay Kumar took to X to share a Hindi message expressing pride in being Indian, ending his post with spirited chants of Jai Hind and Jai Bharat. His message echoed the celebratory tone seen across celebrity timelines.

Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and others share patriotic notes

Anupam Kher shared a photograph dressed in traditional attire, pairing it with a bilingual message wishing citizens well on Republic Day. His caption invoked national slogans and paid tribute to India’s identity and heritage.

Suniel Shetty reflected on the responsibilities that come with freedom, urging citizens to honour the Republic through action. Actors from the South film industries also joined in, with Chiranjeevi calling for unity and progress, while Mohanlal highlighted the strength of India’s people as its greatest asset.

