Border 2 To Ikkis: 5 Patriotic Movies To Watch This Republic Day 2026

Republic Day 2026: For a powerful Republic Day watch, you can enjoy patriotic films like Ikkis, Dhurandhar and the recently released Border 2.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Republic Day 2026 special
Films to watch on Republic Day 2026 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • For a powerful Republic Day watch, you can enjoy patriotic films like Ikkis, Dhurandhar and the recently released Border 2.

  • These films honour the national spirit and bravery of the martyrs.

  • Here's the list of Republic Day special movies.

Republic Day marks the day in 1950 when our Indian Constitution came into effect. On January 26, 2026, India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day. The Republic Day celebrations will be held at Kartavya Path, commemorating 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram as the main theme of the parade.

This Republic Day, you can indulge yourself in some patriotic films with your family and friends. From Ikkis to Border 2, we have listed down an extensive range of movies that you can enjoy this Republic Day in theatres and on OTT.

Top 5 movies to watch on Republic Day 2026

Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. He was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

The film was released in theatres on January 1 and opened to positive reviews. Ikkis is more than a war drama. It's a film about emotions, grief, sacrifice, dedication, and legacy without chest-thumping patriotism.

It starred Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahalwat, Deepak Dobriyal, Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher, and Vivaan Shah, among others, in pivotal roles.

Related Content
Related Content

Ikkis is a perfect watch to watch in theatres this Republic Day.

OTT series to binge-watch on Republic Day - IMDb
Top 7 OTT Titles To Binge This Republic Day 2026 Weekend

BY Aishani Biswas

Border 2

A spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, Border 2 is headlined by Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama hit the screens on January 23, receiving an overwhelming response and performing well at the box office. Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan have received rave reviews for their outstanding performances. Many called Deol the "soul" of the film.

Border was about the Battle of Longewala, while the sequel is about Operation Chengiz Khan, which started the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

Deol is seen in a new character as commanding officer Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, Varun plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, while Diljit is seen as air force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty portrays navy officer Lt. M. S. Rawat.

Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Sharma round out the cast as female leads.

Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh-starrer hit the screens on December 5. The spy thriller opened to split reviews, with praise for its grand scale, high-octane action sequences, visuals, background score and performances, but also received criticism for the intense violence, hyper-nationalism and anti-Pakistan propaganda. Despite mixed reviews, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Aditya Dhar-directed film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.

120 Bahadur

Headlined by Farhan Akhtar, 120 Bahadur is based on the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. It recounts the Battle of Rezang La during the Sino-Indian War, focusing on the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the soldiers from the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought against a huge 3000-strong Chinese Army. 

Farhan played the legendary martyr Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, for his bravery.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film also starred Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan in significant roles.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shreya Ghoshal will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day parade - Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Create History With First Cinema Tableau At The Republic Day Parade

BY Aishani Biswas

Kesari 2

Starring Akshay Kumar, R Mahavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari 2 is an ode to India's freedom movement and to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.

Akshay plays the role of lawyer Sir C. Sankaran Nair Ji, who exposes the deceit and lies of the British Raj, revealing the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. He fought against General Dyer and the British Empire. R Madhavan, who portrayed lawyer Neville McKinley, defended the British Crown. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: Sarfaraz Brothers Shine As MUM Pip HYD By 9 Wickets

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

  4. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Tommy Paul To Reach Quarterfinals

  2. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Takes First Set

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Learner Tien Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: 20-Year-Old American Sends 11th Seed Packing

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo, Australian Open: Third Seed Breezes Into Quarters

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova, Australian Open: American Enters Third Straight Quarter-Finals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

  5. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  3. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley