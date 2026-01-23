Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

Director Anurag Singh invests his first half in intimacy. Letters, training, shared meals and domestic anxieties replace immediate heroics. The soldiers are not framed as mere apparatuses of war. They’re also husbands, sons and brothers suspended between duty and tenderness. The film’s emotional credibility solely rests in this attempt. The brotherhood between Nirmal, Hoshiar and Mahendra is allowed to breathe for a considerable amount of time, decently grounding the film in a lived texture. This emphasis recalls the humanist impulses of Ikkis (2026), where soldiers were not merely deployed, but observed in a life beyond the battlefield. Border 2 is at its best when it navigates waiting for letters, worrying about unborn children and resolving small quarrels, as these details shape the first half with surprising warmth.