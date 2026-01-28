Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's Film Witnesses Huge Dip, Still Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark

Border 2 box office update: Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster. Sunny Deol-starrer arrived in cinemas on January 23, 2026. Directed by Anurag Singh, it was one of the most anticipated films of the year, which opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The war drama had a massive opening at the box office and continued its golden run till Day 4 (Republic Day). But on Tuesday (Day 5), it witnessed a huge drop in its collection. Despite that, it stormed past the Rs 190 crore mark in India and will cross the Rs 200-crore mark today.