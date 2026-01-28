Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's Film Witnesses Huge Dip, Still Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark

Border 2 saw a dip in its collections on the fifth day of its release.
Despite the slowdown, the war drama is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.
Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.
Border 2 box office update: Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 blockbuster. Sunny Deol-starrer arrived in cinemas on January 23, 2026. Directed by Anurag Singh, it was one of the most anticipated films of the year, which opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The war drama had a massive opening at the box office and continued its golden run till Day 4 (Republic Day). But on Tuesday (Day 5), it witnessed a huge drop in its collection. Despite that, it stormed past the Rs 190 crore mark in India and will cross the Rs 200-crore mark today.
Border 2 box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 180 crore net in India in its first four days. On Day 5, after the Republic Day holiday, it slowed down, collecting an estimated Rs 19.50 crore. This dip may hurt the film's lifetime haul. Border 2's overall collection now stands at Rs 196.50 crore.
However, despite the slowdown, Border 2 is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark and will easily achieve it by the end of the day.
On Tuesday, Border 2 witnessed an overall 24.82% Hindi occupancy. Morning shows had 11.21% occupancy, and saw an improvement in the afternoon as it recorded 24.22% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 29.79% in the evening, and recorded the highest occupancy at 34.07% during the night shows.
About Border 2
Border was about the Battle of Longewala, while the sequel is about Operation Chengiz Khan, which started the Indo-Pak war in 1971.
Deol plays commanding officer Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, Varun is seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, while Diljit portrays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty plays Lt. M. S. Rawat.
Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Sharma round out the cast as female leads.