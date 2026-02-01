Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol-Starrer Crosses 250 Crore Mark In India

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Next Stop for Sunny Deol's film is Rs 300 crore.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Border 2 box office collection day 9
Border 2 crosses Rs 250 crore mark in India Photo: X
  • Border 2 is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

  • It has overshadowed Rani Mukerji's latest film Mardaani 3.

  • Sunny Deol-starrer has emerged as Bollywood’s first blockbuster of 2026.

Border 2 box office collection update: Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, arrived in cinemas on January 23, 2026. Led by Sunny Deol, the war drama had a thunderous start at the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. It has crossed the Rs 250 mark in the domestic market in nine days. Next stop for Sunny Deol-starrer is Rs 300 crore. It has emerged as Bollywood’s first blockbuster of 2026. It has overshadowed Rani Mukerji's latest release, Mardaani 3.

Border 3 box office collection Day 9

On its second Saturday, the film witnessed a spike of 65.12% in earnings. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 collected Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total net collection in India to Rs 252.75 crore (Rs 303 crore gross).

The first week collection of Border 2 was Rs 224.25 crore.

Sunny Deol responds to Border 2 success - Instagram
Sunny Deol Border 2 Success Sparks Emotional Thank-You Video From The Hills

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Border 2 recorded an impressive overall occupancy of 28.62% on Saturday. The film’s highest occupancy was in Jaipur at 40.50% across 183 shows. Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR followed closely with an occupancy of 34.50% and 34% from 253 and 1243 shows. In Mumbai, the film saw a 26.50% occupancy across 764 shows.

Worldwide, it earned Rs 350 crore in just nine days. With this, it has beaten other war and patriotic films like Fighter and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal-starrer has collected Rs 342 crore worldwide, while Hrithik Roshan’s film made a worldwide haul of Rs 344 crore. Border 2 will cross the Rs 400 crore mark this week.

Poster of Border 2 (2026) - X
Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

About Border 2

Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Sharma play the female leads.

Border 2 is about Operation Chengiz Khan, which started the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

It has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

