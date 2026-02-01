Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol-Starrer Crosses 250 Crore Mark In India

Border 2 box office collection update: Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, arrived in cinemas on January 23, 2026. Led by Sunny Deol, the war drama had a thunderous start at the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. It has crossed the Rs 250 mark in the domestic market in nine days. Next stop for Sunny Deol-starrer is Rs 300 crore. It has emerged as Bollywood’s first blockbuster of 2026. It has overshadowed Rani Mukerji's latest release, Mardaani 3.