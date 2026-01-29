Sunny Deol Border 2 Success Sparks Emotional Thank-You Video From The Hills

The Sunny Deol thank you video stands in contrast to the film’s scale and spectacle. Rather than grand statements, the actor chose sincerity, acknowledging how audience faith continues to fuel his journey even decades into his career. Social media users flooded the comments, calling the moment emotional and nostalgic. Deol later captioned the video with a message thanking viewers for embracing Border 2 as their own, reinforcing the film’s strong emotional pull beyond the theatre.