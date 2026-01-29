Sunny Deol Border 2 Success Sparks Emotional Thank-You Video From The Hills

Amid the roaring success of Sunny Deol Border 2, the actor shared a heartfelt thank-you video from the hills, acknowledging the overwhelming audience response.

Updated on:
Sunny Deol responds to Border 2 success
Sunny Deol responds to Border 2 success Photo: Instagram
  • Sunny Deol Border 2 success prompts an emotional thank-you video.

  • Border 2 crosses Rs 200 crore amid strong audience response.

  • Sunny Deol’s message highlights lasting fan connection and gratitude.

As Sunny Deol Border 2 continues its dominant run at the box office, the veteran actor took a quiet moment to thank the people who made it possible. In a short video shared on social media, Deol expressed his gratitude to fans for the love shown to the film, capturing the message against the calm backdrop of the hills.

Sunny Deol thank you video goes viral

Clad in a cap and cardigan, the actor opened the video with one of the film’s most recognisable lines before shifting into a deeply personal note of thanks. The clip, understated and warm, quickly gained traction online, with fans calling it a reminder of Deol’s enduring connect with the audience.

The Sunny Deol thank you video stands in contrast to the film’s scale and spectacle. Rather than grand statements, the actor chose sincerity, acknowledging how audience faith continues to fuel his journey even decades into his career. Social media users flooded the comments, calling the moment emotional and nostalgic. Deol later captioned the video with a message thanking viewers for embracing Border 2 as their own, reinforcing the film’s strong emotional pull beyond the theatre.

Border 2 box office success and audience response

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film revisits the emotional terrain of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with Deol portraying Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, a role inspired by real-life military courage.

Related Content

The Border 2 box office success has been swift and decisive, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark within its first week. The milestone places it alongside Gadar 2 as Deol’s second film to achieve the feat, reaffirming his box office pull in large-scale patriotic dramas.

What’s next for the Border franchise

Produced by JP Dutta Films in association with T-Series, the makers have already confirmed a third instalment in the franchise. While details remain under wraps, the announcement has added to the film’s momentum.

Theatres across India continue to witness packed houses, proving that Sunny Deol Border 2 has struck both a commercial and emotional nerve.

Published At:
