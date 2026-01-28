Border 3 Confirmed: Producer Bhushan Kumar Says, 'Will Take The Franchise Forward'

Amidst Border 2's success, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh confirmed Border 3.

  Amidst Border 2's success, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh confirmed Border 3.

  • They said Border 3 will happen in "due course."

  • They are currently busy with another project.

JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border got its sequel after almost three decades. But you might not need to wait so long for the third instalment. Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is enjoying a golden run at the box office. It will enter the Rs 200 crore club in India today, becoming the first Indian film of 2026 to achieve the milestone in just five days of its release. Amidst the box office success, the makers have confirmed Border 3.

Border 2 inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark - X
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's Film Witnesses Huge Dip, Still Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Border 3 confirmed

The Border franchise will be extended. Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh have confirmed that they are planning to take it forward with Border 3. The third instalment will be co-produced by T-Series and JP Films, the banners that have also collaborated for Border 2.

They haven't confirmed yet when Border 3 will release. Nothing about the cast or the plot has been revealed.

What Bhushan Kumar said about Border 3

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhushan said that he and Anurag had been working on a different film together before Border 2, and they are planning to resume that project.

“We are doing a joint venture with his company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course,” Bhushan said.

When asked if it's a "yes", he said, "Obviously, it is such a big franchise. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward."

Border 3 director has not been finalised yet.

Poster of Border 2 (2026) - X
Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

About Border 2

Headlined by Sunny Deol, the war drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles. It has already crossed the Rs 190 crore mark in India.

