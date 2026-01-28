Border 3 Confirmed: Producer Bhushan Kumar Says, 'Will Take The Franchise Forward'

JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border got its sequel after almost three decades. But you might not need to wait so long for the third instalment. Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is enjoying a golden run at the box office. It will enter the Rs 200 crore club in India today, becoming the first Indian film of 2026 to achieve the milestone in just five days of its release. Amidst the box office success, the makers have confirmed Border 3.