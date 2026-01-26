Border 2 Box Office Storm: Sunny Deol Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Just Three Days

Border 2 box office crosses ₹ 100 crore nett in India.
Weekend surge leads to midnight and early-morning screenings.
Sunny Deol-led film records Rs 158 crore worldwide gross.
The Border 2 box office momentum shows no signs of slowing as the Sunny Deol-starrer has stormed past the ₹ 100 crore nett mark in India within its opening weekend. The film’s sharp upward curve reflects strong audience turnout, especially in mass circuits, positioning it as one of the biggest Hindi theatrical successes in recent times.
Border 2 Weekend Collection Breakdown
Trade figures indicate that the film witnessed steady growth across all three days. After opening on a solid note, collections rose sharply over the weekend, driven by family audiences and repeat viewers. The surge was strong enough for several cinema chains to introduce post-midnight screenings, with shows reportedly running till the early hours in Mumbai and nearby regions.
According to industry estimates, Border 2 earned approximately Rs 121 crore nett in India over three days, while its worldwide gross touched Rs 158.3 crore. The film opened at Rs 30 crore, followed by Rs 36.5 crore on day two and a sharp jump to around Rs 54.5 crore on day three, underlining exceptional Sunday footfalls.
Industry Applause and Audience Pull
The film’s impact has also drawn attention from within the industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar hailed the recent wave of big Hindi film successes, noting how emotionally driven storytelling continues to pull audiences back into theatres. His comments echo a broader sentiment that strong content paired with scale still delivers at the box office.
Featuring Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 has struck a chord with viewers seeking large-screen spectacle and familiar patriotic themes. With its opening weekend setting a high benchmark, all eyes are now on how the film sustains its run through the coming weekdays.