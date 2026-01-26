Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra Gets Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Rohit Sharma Honoured

The Padma Awards 2026 recognise excellence across fields, with cinema, music and sports figures drawing major attention.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra, Alka Yagnik and Mammootty
Dharmendra, Alka Yagnik and Mammootty to receive Padma honours among 131 awardees Photo: IMDb
  • Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan posthumously for cinema legacy.

  • Rohit Sharma and Savita Punia honoured with Padma Shri.

  • Alka Yagnik, Mammootty among top entertainment awardees.

The Padma Awards 2026 have been announced, celebrating individuals who have made lasting contributions across arts, cinema, sports, public service, and social work. This year’s list stands out for its strong presence of film and entertainment personalities, alongside sportspersons and cultural figures who have shaped India’s global identity.

Cinema and entertainment figures shine

Veteran Hindi cinema icon Dharmendra has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, recognising his monumental contribution to Indian cinema spanning decades. The honour places him among the most revered cultural figures in the country’s cinematic history.

The Padma Bhushan category includes several prominent names from the entertainment world. Playback singer Alka Yagnik is honoured for her enduring impact on Indian music, while Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty is recognised for his expansive and influential body of work. Advertising veteran and creative leader Piyush Pandey also features among the recipients, posthumously.

Former tennis champion and sports broadcaster Vijay Amritraj, known for bridging sport and media, has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Sports icons receive Padma Shri

In the Padma Shri list, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has been honoured for his contribution to Indian sport. Women’s hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia and women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar also feature, highlighting the growing recognition of women athletes on the national stage.

A diverse and inclusive honours list

Overall, the Padma Awards 2026 include 19 women awardees, six foreign nationals or persons of Indian origin abroad, and 16 posthumous honours. The awards span fields such as art, literature, education, medicine, science, public affairs and social work, underlining the breadth of contributions being recognised this year.

