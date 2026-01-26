Dharmendra, Alka Yagnik, Mammootty Among Padma Awardees

Actor R Madhavan, who starred in films like "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein," "3 Idiots," "Tanu Weds Manu," and "Dhurandhar," was awarded the Padma Shri for his diverse contributions to Hindi, Tamil, and foreign cinema.



Among the Padma Shri recipients from the arts world was the late Satish Shah, who was well-known for his humorous roles in films like "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro," "Main Hoon Na," and the television series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai."



The cast of the hit sitcom "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai," in which Satish Shah portrayed the beloved character of Indravadan Sarabhai, is "elated" to get this accolade, according to JD Majethia, producer of the program. The actor passed away on October 25 of last year at the age of 74.