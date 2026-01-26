Dharmendra, Alka Yagnik, Mammootty Among Padma Awardees

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  • Veteran actor Dharmendra was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his six-decade legacy in Indian cinema.

  • Alka Yagnik and Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan, while R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee and late Satish Shah were awarded the Padma Shri.

  • The Padma Awards, announced ahead of Republic Day, recognised 131 individuals across Padma Vibhushan, Bhushan and Shri categories.

Among the 131 people honoured with Padma Awards for their outstanding contributions to the arts were singer Alka Yagnik, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and R Madhavan.

Former Kerala chief minister and Communist leader V S Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra are among the awardees to receive the second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, posthumously for 2026, the government announced on Sunday.

In recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema, veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November of last year at the age of 89, received the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award, posthumously.

Known for hits like "Sholay," "Anupama," "Satyakam," and "Chupke Chupke," Dharmendra's career spanned more than 60 years, and this year's military epic "Ikkis" marked his final release.

Dharmendra’s wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, said her husband “deserves” the honour for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

“I’m feeling extremely happy for him. He deserves this award for his contribution as an actor. He has been working in the industry for over six decades and has contributed immensely to the Indian film industry.

“He has done such wonderful roles, and because of that, people still remember him fondly. He will always live in the hearts of the audience. He is a very beautiful actor and person. He has inspired so many youngsters to pursue their dreams,” Malini told PTI.

One of the most well-known musicians in India, Yagnik, received the Padma Bhushan for her efforts. With hits like "Tip Tip Barsa Pani," "Dekha Hai Pehli Baar," "Ek Do Teen," "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," and many more, she dominated the Bollywood music industry in the 1990s.

“I want to thank the Government of India for giving me this prestigious honour, and I want to thank my listeners for their unconditional love,” the singer told PTI in a voice note message.

Veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been recognised with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema through films such as “Anubhavangal Paalichakal”, “Thrishna”, “Yathra”, “Thalapathy”, “Vatsalyam”, “Makkal Aatchi” and “Pokkiri Raja”.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was conferred the Padma Shri for his longstanding contribution to Bengali and Indian cinema. Chatterjee is one of the most illustrious names in Bengali cinema, with movies such as “Chokher Bali”, “Shob Charitro Kalponik”, “Dosar”, “Autograph”, “Moner Manush”, “Shanghai” and OTT show “Jubilee” to his credit.

“I will first dedicate the honour to my mother, who sacrificed so much in her life to bring us up and paved my journey, which went on for four decades. I also share the honour with my family, my son Mishuk. But what I have become has been made possible because of my countless audiences,” Chatterjee told PTI.

Actor R Madhavan, who starred in films like "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein," "3 Idiots," "Tanu Weds Manu," and "Dhurandhar," was awarded the Padma Shri for his diverse contributions to Hindi, Tamil, and foreign cinema.

Among the Padma Shri recipients from the arts world was the late Satish Shah, who was well-known for his humorous roles in films like "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro," "Main Hoon Na," and the television series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai."

The cast of the hit sitcom "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai," in which Satish Shah portrayed the beloved character of Indravadan Sarabhai, is "elated" to get this accolade, according to JD Majethia, producer of the program. The actor passed away on October 25 of last year at the age of 74.

“We are elated. We have a WhatsApp group of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, and each and every person is happy and feels this honour is well-deserved. Satish ji’s fans were shattered when he passed away.

“The whole country loved him because he spread laughter and joy for decades. This award is a result of that,” Majethia told PTI.

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year to acknowledge exceptional service in various disciplines.

This year, 131 awardees — five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri — were announced. 

