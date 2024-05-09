Art & Entertainment

President Confers Padma Vibhushan To Actors Vyjayanthimala Bali, Konidela Chiranjeevi

Several dignitaries including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar were present on the occasion.

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan to actor Chiranjeevi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred Padma Vibhushan to actors Vyjayanthimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi during a Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Besides, President Murmu also conferred first woman judge of Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi, Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama with Padma Bhushan.

On the occasion several dignitaries including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar were present.

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian honours in India. These awards are categorised into three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Established in 1954, the Padma Awards initially comprised two distinctions, namely Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan Later, they were renamed as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Sri. These honours aim to commend persons who have made exemplary contributions to society.

Selection Of Padma Awards

The selection process for the Padma Awards is meticulous, overseen by the Padma Awards Committee, constituted annually by the Prime Minister. It also comprises of Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and other distinguished personalities. The committee reviews the nominations before submitting recommendations to the Prime Minister and the President for final approval.

President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Award to Mithun Chakraborty at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. - PTI
Padma Awards: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Venkaiah Naidu Receive Highest Civilian Honours

BY Outlook Web Desk

