Padma Awards: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Venkaiah Naidu Receive Highest Civilian Honours

Outlook Web Desk
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Vibhushan award to the 13th Vice-President of India for outstanding public service.
President Droupadi Murmu confered Padma Vibhushan in the field of Social Work upon Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak posthumously. He was the founder of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation. Pathak's wife Amola received the award on his behalf.
President Droupadi Murmu awarded Mithun Chakraborty with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to the field of Art.
Dr. Sitaram Jindal was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of Social Work. Jindal helped establishing numerous trusts, hospitals, schools, and colleges and also funded education for underprivileged children.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Medicine to Prof. (Dr.) Tejas Madhusudan Patel. He is a renowned interventional cardiologist.
Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam was awarded with the Padma Vibhushan for her contributions to the field of Art. Subrahmanyam is renowned as an internationally acclaimed Bharatanrityam dancer and an Indic scholar.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Shri in Agriculture to Sarbeswar Basumatary, a distinguished farmer whose recognized contributions include the successful implementation of various agricultural schemes.
Padma Shri was conferred to Rohan Bopanna in the field of Sports. He is an eminent tennis player who is a Grand Slam Winner, an Asian Games gold medallist and an Olympian.
President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Shri in the field of Medicine to Dr. C. R. Chandrashekar. He is known as "People's Psychiatrist" for bringing mental healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Shri in the field of Trade & Industry to Smt. Kalpana Morparia, who had a distinguished career in India's banking sector, marked by strong leadership and expertise in financial services.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Bhushan in the field of Art to Usha Uthup, an internationally renowned singer whose music charmed generations of Indians with her unique singing style.