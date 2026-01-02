LPG Cylinder Blast Triggers Fire In J&K’s Kishtwar, Five Houses Gutted, Two Injured

Fire breaks out in remote Thachna village late Thursday; administration, army and locals launch joint operation, no loss of life reported

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Kishtwar fire, Jammu and Kashmir fire incident, LPG cylinder blast, Thachna village fire
Flames billow out as a fire breaks out in Kishtwar, on Thursday Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
Summary
  • An LPG cylinder blast triggered a fire that gutted five houses in Thachna village of Kishtwar district.

  • Two people were injured during firefighting efforts, while no loss of life was reported.

  • District administration provided tents and relief as authorities began assessing losses.

Five houses were destroyed and two people injured after a fire, sparked by an LPG cylinder explosion, swept through a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Friday.

According to PTI, the blaze broke out late Thursday in a house in Thachna village and quickly spread to adjoining structures, leaving several families without shelter. The fire spread rapidly due to the close proximity of the houses, officials said.

Teams from the district administration, police, army and fire services, along with local residents, mounted a joint firefighting operation, PTI reported. Fire tenders were dispatched to the remote location, while LPG cylinders from nearby homes were removed as a precaution to prevent further explosions and contain the fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma monitored the operation on the ground and said the flames were brought under control after several hours of effort.

“Four to five houses were gutted in the incident. There was no loss of life. Two persons engaged in firefighting efforts suffered injuries and were given first aid,” he told PTI.

Reported PTI, Sharma said temporary tents and other relief material have been provided to the affected hamlet, and a detailed assessment of losses will be carried out by the administration.

The houses damaged in the incident belonged to Liaqat Mir, Bashir Ahmed, Alfa Mir and Jibran Mir, officials said.

Political leaders across parties expressed concern and assured assistance to the affected families. Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said he was in constant touch with the families to discuss relief measures.

National Conference MP Sajad Kitchloo expressed grief over the incident and said he had spoken to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure immediate assistance. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra also expressed concern, urging the district and Union Territory administrations to provide urgent relief, temporary shelter and rehabilitation to the families, particularly in view of the harsh winter conditions, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

