Indonesia’s Gede Priandana Creates History With Five Wickets In An Over In T20Is

Gede Priandana became the first bowler to take five wickets in a single over in men’s T20Is
The rare feat had previously been seen only in domestic T20 cricket, never at international level
Priandana’s historic spell put Indonesian cricket firmly on the global map
Indonesia’s cricketing journey hit an extraordinary high on Tuesday in Bali, when Gede Priandana etched his name into the record books by becoming the first bowler in official T20 International history to take five wickets in a single over.
In the first T20I against Cambodia, the 28-year-old right-arm quick produced what can only be described as a spellbinding burst of bowling that left both fans and opponents in awe. Priandana struck with precision and pace, ripping through the Cambodian lower order and finishing his over with five dismissals, a feat no one, man or woman, had ever achieved in international T20s with ball-by-ball data available.
The stage for this history-making moment was set when Cambodia were chasing 168 and looked to be inching back into the game at 106 for 5 in the 15th over. That’s when Priandana came on to bowl his first over of the match and immediately made an impact.
He dismissed three batters in as many deliveries to complete a hat-trick, then cleaned up two more with successive deliveries after a dot ball, including just one wide conceded in the entire over. Indonesia went on to wrap up the match emphatically, with Cambodia falling 60 runs short
A Rare Feat With Only Domestic Precedents
While Priandana’s achievement is unprecedented at the international level, the rare feat of five wickets in an over has been seen twice before in men’s T20 cricket, both times in domestic competitions. Back in the 2013–14 season, Al-Amin Hossain pulled it off in Bangladesh’s Victory Day T20 Cup, ripping through Abahani Limited’s batting while representing UCB-BCB XI.
Years later, Indian fans witnessed another unforgettable episode when Abhimanyu Mithun dismissed five Haryana batters in an over during the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019–20.
Before this historic night, there had been 14 instances of bowlers taking four wickets in an over in T20Is. Among them, the most iconic remains Lasith Malinga’s four-in-four against New Zealand in 2019, a spell that became instant folklore.