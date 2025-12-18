Ram V Sutar, Sculptor Of Statue Of Unity, Dies At 100

Artist behind several major Indian memorials shaped modern public sculpture

  • Ram V Sutar, sculptor of the Statue of Unity, died late Wednesday night at 100.

  • His career spanned over seven decades with works across India and abroad.

  • He received Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan for his work.

Ram V Sutar, the sculptor behind several of India’s major public monuments, including the Statue of Unity, died late on Wednesday night at the age of 100.

Sutar played a significant role in shaping modern Indian memorial sculpture and contributed to giving Indian public art wider international visibility. Over a career spanning more than seven decades, he produced numerous statues and memorials that combined realism with historical representation.

Often referred to as the “statue man”, Sutar was known for his long engagement with large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.

Born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, Sutar came from a modest background. He later graduated as a gold medallist from Sir J J School of Art in Mumbai, where his work in figurative sculpture first drew attention.

Sutar was based in Noida and worked from his studio there.

He gained international attention as the chief sculptor of the Statue of Unity, the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Kevadia in Gujarat. The project resulted in the world’s tallest statue and marked a major phase of his career in monumental sculpture.

His work includes statues of Mahatma Gandhi in a seated meditative pose at the Parliament complex, Dr B R Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as several national leaders and historical figures installed across India and abroad. His sculptures are noted for their attention to form and expression.

For his contribution to art, Sutar received several honours, including the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Maharashtra Bhushan, the highest civilian award of Maharashtra.

Despite recognition in India and overseas, Sutar was known for his simple lifestyle and sustained commitment to his work. He remained professionally active into his later years and mentored younger sculptors, many of whom later pursued independent careers.

He is survived by his family, including his son Anil Sutar, who collaborated with him on several projects, including a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

