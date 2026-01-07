Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 Group A Wrap: Mayank Goes Big As Karnataka Crush Rajasthan; Kerala, TN Also Win

Padikkal's reliability at the top of the batting order has become somewhat of an asset for Karnataka. Barring just one below-par score in the six previous games, the 25-year-old left-hander has not put a foot wrong. He shared a 184-run stand with his skipper before Rajasthan heaved a sigh of relief when left-arm spinner Manav Sutar (2/51) dislodged the bails.