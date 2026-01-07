Asiad Gold Medallist And 1500m National Record Holder Jinson Johnson Announce Retirement

"I was blessed to represent my Country at the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Every time I wore the tricolour, I ran not just with my legs, but with my heart." Recalling his long journey, Johnson said, "My journey began in 2007 in Kolkata, with my first school National medal. I did not know then where this road would lead me. I only knew one thing -- I wanted to run for India.