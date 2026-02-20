Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks: Who Won The Teams' First NBA Game After The All-Star Break?
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks returned to the NBA 2025-26 after the All-Star break with a clash at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday. The Hawks built an 11-point lead with six minutes remaining before the Sixers charged back and closed within 108-104. But the visitors sealed a 117-107 win, with Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum scoring 32 and 23 points, respectively. Tyrese Maxey dropped 28 points, and Rising Stars MVP VJ Edgecombe added 20 for the Sixers, who were without Joel Embiid, who missed the game due to soreness in his right shin. Up next, the Hawks host the Miami Heat on Friday, while the 76ers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
