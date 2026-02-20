Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks: Who Won The Teams' First NBA Game After The All-Star Break?

The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks returned to the NBA 2025-26 after the All-Star break with a clash at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday. The Hawks built an 11-point lead with six minutes remaining before the Sixers charged back and closed within 108-104. But the visitors sealed a 117-107 win, with Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum scoring 32 and 23 points, respectively. Tyrese Maxey dropped 28 points, and Rising Stars MVP VJ Edgecombe added 20 for the Sixers, who were without Joel Embiid, who missed the game due to soreness in his right shin. Up next, the Hawks host the Miami Heat on Friday, while the 76ers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks' CJ McCollum (3) battles for the ball with Philadelphia 76ers' Vj Edgecombe, back, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona (30) dunks against Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Kelly Oubre Jr
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) goes to shoot against Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Vj Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers' Vj Edgecombe (77) goes up to shoot against Atlanta Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, tries to get past Atlanta Hawks' CJ McCollum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Kelly Oubre Jr
Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) goes up to shoot against Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers' Trendon Watford, left, tries to get past Atlanta Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson, left, tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Quentin Grimes (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks' CJ McCollum, left, reaches for a loose ball next to Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Philadelphia 76ers Vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball-Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) goes up to shoot against Atlanta Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) and Jalen Johnson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
