Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Group C Wrap: Shreyas Iyer Helps Mumbai Reach QFs; Punjab Beat Goa

Mumbai secured 20 points and qualified for the quarterfinals with a round to spare. Punjab joined Mumbai in the quarterfinals from Group C with identical 20 points -- five win in six matches -- as they thrashed Goa by six wickets

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration
Shreyas Iyer was injured during the third India vs Australia ODI in Sydney.
  • Shreyas Iyer starred as MUM beat HP to qualify for the QFs

  • Gill scored 11 runs on his return for Punjab

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav disappointed with the bat

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer warmed up for the home ODI series against New Zealand with a scintillating 82 to help his side beat Himachal Pradesh by seven runs and qualify for the Vizay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals from Group C on Tuesday.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube (4/68) then starred with the ball as Mumbai notched their fifth win in six matches.

Mumbai secured 20 points and qualified for the quarterfinals with a round to spare. Punjab joined Mumbai in the quarterfinals from Group C with identical 20 points -- five win in six matches -- as they thrashed Goa by six wickets.

Sent in to bat, Mumbai posted 299 for 9 after the match was reduced to 33-over-per-side affair with Iyer and opener Musheer Khan (73) doing the bulk of scoring.

Iyer, who has recovered from the spleen injury he suffered in Australia and cleared by the Centre of Excellence, smashed 10 fours and three sixes from the 53 balls he faced for his 82, while Khan struck with fours and three sixes from the 51 balls he faced.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and national T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made 15 and 24 respectively.

For Himachal, Vaibhav Arora, Abhishek Kumar and Kushal Pal took three wickets apiece.

Himachal ran close to the 300-run target, though they lost lost two wickets for no score at the end of the first over. They were all out for 292 in 32.4 overs.

Pukhraj Mann and Mayank Dagar made identical 64 runs while wicketkeeper Ankush Bains chipped in with 53.

Dube took the wicket of Mann and ran through the Himachal lower order with his pace bowling for fine figures of 4/68.

Gill makes 11 but Punjab win

Opting to field first, Punjab bowled Goa out for 211 in 33.3 overs after the match was reduced to a 40-over-per-side affair. Mayank Markande was the pick of the Punjab bowlers with figures of 3/29 while India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa and Krish Bhagat grabbed two wickets apiece.

Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored for Goa with 66 while Lalit Yadav made 54.

Chasing 212 for a win, Punjab did not have a great start. Prabhsimran Singh (2) and India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill got out early as Punjab were reduced to 17 for 2 in 4.1 overs.

Playing in his first game of the 2025-26 VHT, Gill managed just 11 off 12 balls.

But, Harnoor Singh (94 not out) and Naman Dhir (68) bailed Punjab out as the team reached 212 for 4 in 35 overs. 24.24 crore 40 60 9.70

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 299 fo 9 in 33 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Musheer Khan 73; Vaibhav Arora 3/63, Abhishek Kumar 3/62, Kushal Pal 3/52) beat Himachal Pradesh 292 all out in 32.4 overs (Pukhraj Mann 64, Mayank Dagar 64, Ankush Bains 53; Shivam Dube 4/68) by seven runs.

Goa 211 all out in 33.3 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 66, Lalit Yadav 54; Mayank Markande 3/29) lost by six wickets to Punjab 212 for 4 in 35 overs (Harnoor Singh 94Naman Dhir 68; Vasuki Koushik 2/22).

Chhattisgarh 166 all out in 29 overs (Aayush Pandey 49; Pradeep Dadhe 3/25, Vicky Ostwal 3/33) beat Maharashtra 160 for 8 in 31 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 67; Ravi Kiran 3/30) by six runs.

Sikkim: 219 for 8 in 33 overs (Kranthi Kumar 95; Jagadeesha Suchith 2/47) lost to Uttarakhand 223 for 4 in 31.1 overs (Sanskar Rawat retired out 112, Shashwat Dangwal 55 not out) by six wickets.

