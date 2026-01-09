Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 7 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz’s Fastest 50 In Vain As Punjab Pip Mumbai

Already qualified for the knockout stage from Group C, Punjab and Mumbai produced one of the matches of the season, with the former showing nerves of steel to pull off an incredible victory

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 7 Group C Wrap
Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav with teammates celebrates during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Punjab, at Jaipuria Cricket Academy in Jaipur, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sarfaraz Khan smashes VHT's fastest fifty for Mumbai

  • Despite his knock, Mumbai lost to Punjab

  • Both teams qualified for the quarter-finals

Sarfaraz Khan smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket, but four-wicket hauls each from Gurnoor Brar and Mayank Markande helped Punjab script a dramatic one-run win over Mumbai in a last-ball thriller in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Thursday.

Already qualified for the knockout stage from Group C, Punjab and Mumbai produced one of the matches of the season, with the former showing nerves of steel to pull off an incredible victory.

Chasing a modest 217, Sarfaraz lit up the stadium with a 15-ball half-century as Mumbai appeared firmly in control at 139 for two inside 15 overs.

Sarfaraz’s blistering 20-ball 62 was studded with seven fours and five sixes. His pyrotechnics was highlighted by a brutal assault on Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma, whom he smashed for three sixes and three fours.

After his dismissal, skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) tried to anchor the chase, but wickets fell around him, including those of Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Shivam Dube (12).

With no scoreboard pressure, Mumbai still needed only 16 runs with more than 27 overs remaining and five wickets in hand.

However, the tide turned when Rahul Chahar removed Iyer at 201 for six in the 23rd over, triggering a dramatic collapse.

Related Content
Related Content

Mumbai required just five runs to win with four wickets in hand but lost all their remaining wickets for a mere three runs, slumping to a one-run defeat.

Earlier, Punjab were bowled out for 216, with Ramandeep Singh (72) and Anmolpreet Singh (57) scoring fifties.

The result ensured Punjab finished on top of Group C, with Mumbai settling for the second place.

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh finished with 16 points each at the third and fourth position in the table.

Brief Scores

Punjab: 216 all out in 45.1 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 57, Ramandeep Singh 72; Musheer Khan 3/37) beat Mumbai: 215 all out in 26.2 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 62, Shreyas Iyer 45; Gurnoor Brar 4/57, Mayank Markande 4/31) by 1 run.

Sikkim: 160/6 in 38 overs (Gurinder Singh 65 not out; Mridul Surroch 3/24) lost to Himachal Pradesh 163/1 in 26.1 overs (Kushal Pal 79 not out, Innesh Mahajan 73; Ankur Malik 1/29) by 9 wickets.

Maharashtra: 249/7 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 134, Vicky Ostwal 53; Vasuki Koushik 3/38) beat Goa: 244/9 in 50 overs (Lalit Yadav 57 not out; Prashant Solanki 4/56) by 5 runs.

Chhattisgarh: 265 all-out in 50 overs (Amandeep Khare 62; Devendra Singh Bora 3/55) beat Uttarakhand: 258/8 in 50 overs (Kunal Chandela 67, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 62; Dev Aditya Singh 4/33) by 7 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  2. MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

  3. Joburg Super Kings Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 17 – Check Result

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  4. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  5. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World