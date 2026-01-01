Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

The remarks came after a JD(U) spokesperson sought a government inquiry, amid criticism of Sinha’s conduct by revenue officers’ associations.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar elections 2025, Jungle Raj
Lalu Prasad Photo: Chinki SInha
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vijay Kumar Sinha said the Revenue and Land Reforms Department would take cognisance of allegations against Lalu Prasad if a formal complaint is submitted through Jan Kalyan Samvad.

  • Sinha said he would continue public grievance meetings and maintain action against land mafias despite the controversy.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday indicated that the Revenue and Land Reforms Department could take note of reports alleging that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad holds illegal land.

Sinha’s remarks came after JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar urged the government to inquire into the alleged properties. Responding to a question on whether action would be taken, Sinha said that if a formal application was submitted through the Jan Kalyan Samvad mechanism, the government would act. “If someone brings an application to Jan Kalyan Samvad in this regard, our officials… our government will certainly take cognisance,” he said. Sinha also heads the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

The Bihar deputy chief minister has been holding ‘Bhoomi Sudhar Jan Kalyan Samvad’ meetings across various districts, where officials and citizens with land-related grievances raise issues for on-the-spot resolution. However, Sinha has recently faced criticism from officers over the language he allegedly used during some of these public hearings.

The Bihar Revenue Service Association (BiRSA) has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, complaining about Sinha’s conduct. The association alleged that his remarks had “not only deeply damaged the dignity of the state's revenue administration, but also deliberately made an entire service cadre the subject of public ridicule and outrage.”

Despite the controversy, Sinha said he would continue holding Jan Kalyan Samvad meetings. “As long as I am here, I will continue working against mafias. The leadership has given me the opportunity to serve the people and I will continue doing this,” he said.

Thanking the people of Bihar, Sinha said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that citizens did not have to “shed tears and face trouble”.

Published At:
