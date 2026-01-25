Lalu's Daughter Alleges RJD Control Has Slipped To ‘Infiltrators’ Ahead Of National Meet

Rohini Acharya alleges RJD leadership is controlled by “infiltrators and conspirators”.
The remarks came hours before the party’s national executive meeting in Patna.
RJD’s seat count fell sharply in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.
Hours before the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s national executive meeting in Patna on Sunday, party president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya alleged that control of the RJD had slipped into the “hands of infiltrators and conspirators” bent on destroying what she described as ‘Laluvad’, according to PTI.
In a post on X, Acharya did not name any individual but said those currently responsible for the party’s leadership “should introspect rather than avoiding questions or creating confusion”. “Today, the real command of the party – known for fighting for the rights of the downtrodden – lies in the hands of infiltrators and conspirators sent by opponents. Their sole objective is to destroy ‘Laluvad’…such people seem to have succeeded to a great extent in their dirty motives,” she wrote.
Acharya, a doctor by qualification who later chose to become a homemaker and settled in Singapore with her husband, posted the remarks just hours before the RJD’s national executive meeting scheduled in the Bihar capital, PTI reported.
In the same post, she alleged that those she was referring to “misbehave with those who speak for ‘Laluism’ and the party’s interests” and show “rude behaviour” towards people who raise concerns about the party’s future. “If ‘he’ maintains silence, then the charge and accusation of complicity with the gang plotting against the party and ‘Laluvad’ stands automatically proven,” she claimed, without clarifying whom she was referring to.
Acharya has earlier voiced criticism of the party’s current leadership. “Anyone who selflessly struggles for the party that was founded by Lalu ji, whoever cares and proudly carries forward Lalu ji’s political legacy and ideology, will definitely question those responsible for the party’s sorry state of affairs,” she had said earlier. Such people, she added, would raise their voice against the “dubious roles of such people, without caring for the consequences”.
After the RJD suffered a major setback in the Bihar assembly elections last year, Acharya announced in November that she was “quitting politics” and severing ties with her family. “I am quitting politics, and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame,” she had written at the time, according to PTI.
Sanjay Yadav is a Rajya Sabha MP from the RJD and is considered one of the closest aides of Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s son and the party’s heir apparent. Rameez is said to be Tejashwi Yadav’s long-time friend and comes from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Acharya, who had drawn national attention a few years ago for donating a kidney to her father, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Saran. It was speculated that she was unhappy over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party, though during the assembly elections she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi Yadav.
In the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, the RJD’s seat tally fell sharply to 24 from 75, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)