Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

In his inaugural speeches, Mamdani reaffirmed his democratic socialist platform, pledging to use the power of City Hall to improve New Yorkers’ lives.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zohran Mamdani
New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, speaks in front of the Unisphere alongside his transition team, from left, Elana Leopold, Melanie Hartzog, Maria Torres-Springer, Grace Bonilla, and Lina Khan, in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 Photo: HEATHER KHALIFA
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and vowed to govern "expansively and audaciously."

  • He promised a new era of bold leadership.

  • Shortly after taking office, he revoked executive orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams after late September 2024.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani became New York City’s mayor on Thursday, vowing during a public swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall that he would govern “expansively and audaciously.”

In a speech on his first day as mayor, Mamdani promised “a new era” for America’s largest city and pledged to “reinvent” New York City.

Addressing critics of government intervention, he declared: “To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers’ lives.”

Mamdani, 34, was sworn in just after midnight at a decommissioned subway station beneath City Hall, placing his hand on a Quran as he took the oath of office, becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor. He was elected last November in a prominent victory.

Son of immigrant parents, Mamdani has made history not only as the first Muslim mayor but also as the youngest and the person of first South Asian to hold office as NYC's mayor.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani - | Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

BY Outlook News Desk

Despite cold weather, thousands gathered to witness the ceremony. During his remarks, Mamdani reflected on the moment, saying it was one that “comes rarely and rarer still is it that the people themselves whose hands are upon the levers of change”.

During the speech, he reaffirmed the socialist politics he endorsed during his campaign, stating, “I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being called radical.”

He added, “The only expectation I seek to reset is that of small expectations. Beginning today we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try.”

After working part of the night in his new office, Mamdani returned to City Hall around midday Thursday by taxi for a larger public inauguration ceremony. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, one of Mamdani’s political idols, administered the oath a second time.

Before doing so, Sanders told the crowd that many of Mamdani’s proposals, including raising taxes on the wealthy, were not radical.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Washington. - (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

BY Outlook News Desk

“In the richest country in the history of the world, making sure that people can live in affordable housing is not radical,” Sanders said. “It is the right and decent thing to do.”

Mamdani has a challenging job ahead of him as one of America's most popular and closely watched politicians. His promises include free childcare, free bus service, a rent freeze for about one million households, and a pilot program for city-run grocery stores.

He will also have to navigate a complicated relationship with US Presidenr Donald Trump, who previously labeled him a “communist” and threatened to withhold federal funding from the city. However, a friendly meeting between the two leaders last month, where they seemed to bond over the need to build more housing, cane as a surprise to many.

“I want him to do a great job and will help him do a great job,” Trump said.

In his speech, Mamdani concluded his remarks by saying, “The work has only just begun.”

Hours after the ceremony, Mamdani revoked all executive orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams after September 26, 2024, when Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges that were later dropped by the Trump administration.

Among the overturned orders was a directive issued last month that prohibited mayoral appointees and staff “from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel and protecting New Yorkers’ rights to free exercise of religion without harassment at houses of worship”.

Mamdani’s office said the move was intended to ensure “a fresh start for the incoming administration and reissues executive orders that the administration feels are central to delivering continued service, excellence, and value-driven leadership”.

Mamdani later said he plans to reissue certain executive orders, including the Office to Combat Antisemitism that Adams created in May last year.

(with inputs from The Guardian, AP)

Published At:
