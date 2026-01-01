Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

Ukrainian drones struck a café and hotel in Kherson’s Khorly during New Year celebrations, killing at least 24 people.
More than 50 people were injured in the late-night drone attack, according to regional authorities.
Russia said it intercepted 168 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions during New Year night.
At least 24 people were killed and over 50 injured after Ukrainian drones struck a café and a hotel in Russia’s Kherson region during New Year celebrations, according to PTI.
The attack occurred late on Wednesday night in the coastal settlement of Khorly, where civilians had gathered to mark the New Year. Reported PTI, three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) hit the two locations shortly before midnight, triggering casualties among those present.
“Tonight, the enemy launched a targeted drone strike on a site where civilians were celebrating the New Year. Three UAVs struck a cafe and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. According to preliminary reports, more than 50 people were injured, and 24 were killed. The numbers are being clarified,” Kherson governor Volodymyr Saldo said, as quoted by the Rossiya-24 television channel.
Saldo later stated on Telegram that the strike involved reconnaissance drones and took place just ahead of the New Year, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a large number of Ukrainian drones across several regions during the night, leading to temporary airport closures in parts of southern and central Russia due to security concerns.
“During the past night, 168 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems on duty: 61 over the territory of the Bryansk Region,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday morning. “Twenty-five over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, 23 over the territory of the Tula Region, 16 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea; 12 over the Moscow Region, including nine UAVs flying towards capital Moscow; seven over the territory of the Kaluga Region, 24 UAVs were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov,” it added.
According to PTI, the situation across the affected regions continued to be monitored as authorities assessed damage and clarified casualty figures.
(With inputs from PTI)