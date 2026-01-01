Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

At least 50 injured after drones hit café and hotel in Khorly during New Year celebrations, says governor

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ukrainian drone strike, Kherson drone attack, Russia Ukraine war news
This image made from undated video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, shows a man in camouflage standing by a downed drone at an undisclosed location that it said was one of the Ukrainian drones involved in an alleged attack on a residence. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ukrainian drones struck a café and hotel in Kherson’s Khorly during New Year celebrations, killing at least 24 people.

  • More than 50 people were injured in the late-night drone attack, according to regional authorities.

  • Russia said it intercepted 168 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions during New Year night.

At least 24 people were killed and over 50 injured after Ukrainian drones struck a café and a hotel in Russia’s Kherson region during New Year celebrations, according to PTI.

The attack occurred late on Wednesday night in the coastal settlement of Khorly, where civilians had gathered to mark the New Year. Reported PTI, three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) hit the two locations shortly before midnight, triggering casualties among those present.

President Vladimir Putin - AP
Putin Says Russia Confident Of Victory In Ukraine War In New Year Address

BY Outlook News Desk

“Tonight, the enemy launched a targeted drone strike on a site where civilians were celebrating the New Year. Three UAVs struck a cafe and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. According to preliminary reports, more than 50 people were injured, and 24 were killed. The numbers are being clarified,” Kherson governor Volodymyr Saldo said, as quoted by the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Saldo later stated on Telegram that the strike involved reconnaissance drones and took place just ahead of the New Year, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, Russian authorities said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a large number of Ukrainian drones across several regions during the night, leading to temporary airport closures in parts of southern and central Russia due to security concerns.

The incident drew international attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi reacting sharply and global leaders urging restraint to preserve diplomatic efforts. - | Photo: AP
Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

BY Outlook News Desk

“During the past night, 168 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems on duty: 61 over the territory of the Bryansk Region,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday morning. “Twenty-five over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, 23 over the territory of the Tula Region, 16 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea; 12 over the Moscow Region, including nine UAVs flying towards capital Moscow; seven over the territory of the Kaluga Region, 24 UAVs were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov,” it added.

According to PTI, the situation across the affected regions continued to be monitored as authorities assessed damage and clarified casualty figures.

Trump Says Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever' - IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

  2. 'What Happens After Rohit-Kohli Stop Playing?': R Ashwin Not Sure Of ODIs' Future After 2027 World Cup

  3. Australia Name Provisional 2026 T20 World Cup Squad - Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

  4. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  4. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  5. Day In Pics: December 31, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Sydney Sends Message Of Peace For New Year After Bondi Attack

  2. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Climate 2025: A World Living Through Extremes

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller