Russian Drone Strikes Kill Mother, 10-Year-Old Son In Ukraine

Russian overnight drone attacks killed at least three people, including a mother and her 10-year-old son, in Ukraine's east and south, regional officials and prosecutors said on Monday.
The regional prosecutor's office told Reuters that the boy and his mother were killed in the attack on a residential section of the eastern Kharkiv region's town of Bohodukhiv.
It reported that six people were injured in the attack on the area, which has been the subject of numerous attacks throughout the nearly four-year conflict that began with the Russian invasion in 2022.
According to regional governor Oleh Kiper, a "massive" Russian drone attack on the southern port city of Odea resulted in one fatality and two injuries.
Mr Kiper stated on the Telegram messaging app that a gas pipeline and residential infrastructure were also destroyed.
A drone strike in the southeast Dnipropetrovsk region injured nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, according to the territory's governor, Alexander Hanzha.
The attack caused a fire in a three-storey building, destroying the roof, he added.