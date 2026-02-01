Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

Deputy Security Council chief says war goals near achievement, calls Trump a “genuine” peacemaker

Updated on:
Russia Sees 'Visible' Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev
Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev
  • Russia’s military victory in Ukraine is already “visible across a number of parameters,” Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said as the war nears its fourth year.

  • Medvedev said Moscow aims to achieve the objectives of its Special Military Operation quickly, but stressed the need to plan for preventing future conflicts.

  • He described US President Donald Trump as “genuinely trying” to be a peacemaker, calling his chaotic style deliberate and, in some ways, effective.

A military victory is already visible in Ukraine across several parameters, Deputy Chairman of Russia's National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday, adding that it is also necessary to think about what comes next.

Medvedev added that US President Donald Trump is "genuinely trying" to be remembered as a mediator as the conflict against the former Soviet republic comes to an end this month, four years later.

“It is absolutely clear that the fact of a military victory is very important. And it is visible across several parameters,” Medvedev said.

He was speaking during an interview to several media outlets, including state-run news agency TASS and military channel WarGonzo.

Asserting that the objectives of the Special Military Operation (SMO) would be achieved as soon as possible, he underscored, “I would like this to happen as quickly as possible.” Medvedev, a former president and a prime minister, also said that it is necessary to think about what comes next.

Military victory is very important, but “it is no less important to think about what will come afterwards. After all, preventing fresh conflicts is the aim of victory. "This is very clear," Medvedev remarked.

The Trump Administration is attempting to stop Russia's SMO, which was initiated on February 24, 2022, from escalating into a full-scale conflict.

“Trump, it is obvious, wants to go down in history as a peacemaker, and he is trying. In some cases, it works out; in others, it doesn’t. He is genuinely trying to do this,” Medvedev noted.

The chaos often used to describe Trump's actions conceals a carefully thought-out policy, he said.

President Trump greets the President of Ukraine President Donald Trump greets the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington DC, on Friday, October 17, 2025. - IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Florida As Talks Intensify On Ending Ukraine War

BY Outlook News Desk

“He (Trump) is an emotional person, but on the other hand, that very chaos people like to talk about, which his actions are said to create, is not quite so. It is obvious that behind it lies a fully deliberate and well-calibrated line of action,” Medvedev pointed.

Medvedev stated that while he has dealt with several US presidents, Trump is the first to use social media for government. Trump's style of administration is "original," but in some respects "quite effective."

"We are still looking for those two submarines," Medvedev remarked in jest, clearly alluding to Trump's September threat to send two nuclear submarines closer to Russian territory.

