Drone Attack Sparks Fire St Industrial Plant In Russia's Volgograd Region

A drone attack in Russia's Volgograd region caused a fire at an industrial facility, damaged a residential apartment and left debris on a kindergarten site, according to Governor Andrei Bocharov

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Volgograd drone attack Drone attack Russia Volgograd Volgograd plant fire
The governor added that the attack caused damage to an apartment in a residential building, and drone debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten. Photo: X
Summary
  • Overnight drone attack started a fire at an industrial facility in Russia's Volgograd region.

  • The strike damaged an apartment in a residential building and scattered drone debris on a kindergarten territory.

  • Governor Andrei Bocharov said Russian air defences repelled a massive UAV assault on energy and civilian sites; no casualties reported.

An overnight drone attack ignited a fire at an industrial facility in Russia's Volgograd region, with additional damage reported to a residential apartment and drone debris landing on a kindergarten's grounds, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred during the night leading into February 11, 2026, in the southern Russian region. Reuters reported that Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov stated on Telegram: “Air defence units of the Russian Ministry of Defence are repelling a massive terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region.”

The governor added that the attack caused damage to an apartment in a residential building, and drone debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reported Reuters, the regional governor described the drone activity as targeting both energy and civilian sites, with Russian air defence forces actively responding to the strikes.

The fire broke out on the territory of the industrial facility following the drone activity, as confirmed by Bocharov. No further details on the extent of the damage or the specific nature of the plant were provided in initial statements.

(With inputs from Reuters)

