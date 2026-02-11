Drone Attack Sparks Fire St Industrial Plant In Russia's Volgograd Region

Overnight drone attack started a fire at an industrial facility in Russia's Volgograd region.
An overnight drone attack ignited a fire at an industrial facility in Russia's Volgograd region, with additional damage reported to a residential apartment and drone debris landing on a kindergarten's grounds, the regional governor said on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, the incident occurred during the night leading into February 11, 2026, in the southern Russian region. Reuters reported that Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov stated on Telegram: “Air defence units of the Russian Ministry of Defence are repelling a massive terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region.”
The governor added that the attack caused damage to an apartment in a residential building, and drone debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Reported Reuters, the regional governor described the drone activity as targeting both energy and civilian sites, with Russian air defence forces actively responding to the strikes.
The fire broke out on the territory of the industrial facility following the drone activity, as confirmed by Bocharov. No further details on the extent of the damage or the specific nature of the plant were provided in initial statements.
