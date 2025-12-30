Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

Russia alleged that 91 Ukrainian drones targeted Putin’s residence, claiming all were intercepted without casualties, but provided no evidence.
Ukraine dismissed the claim as fabricated, accusing Moscow of attempting to derail peace negotiations with the United States.
The incident drew international attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi reacting sharply and global leaders urging restraint to preserve diplomatic efforts.
Russia and Ukraine exchanged sharp accusations on Tuesday following Moscow’s claim that Ukrainian drones targeted one of President Vladimir Putin’s official residences, an allegation Kyiv has firmly denied.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that Ukraine launched 91 drones at Putin’s official residence in the Novgorod region, between Moscow and St Petersburg, late Sunday night into Monday morning. Lavrov said Russian air defenses intercepted all the drones and reported no casualties. He did not disclose Putin’s location at the time or provide further evidence.
Ukraine rejected the accusation, calling it a “complete fabrication” aimed at undermining diplomatic efforts to end the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow was using “dangerous statements” to derail peace talks involving the United States.
“This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine and Russia’s refusal to take necessary steps to end the war,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.
The Kremlin said it had taken note of Ukraine’s denial but accused Western media of siding with Kyiv. When asked whether Russia would release evidence of the alleged attack, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the matter fell under military jurisdiction.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also dismissed the claim, saying Russia had failed to provide any proof. “Almost a day has passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence. And they won’t—because there is none,” he said.
The allegations surfaced shortly after Zelenskyy met U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, where both leaders said progress had been made on a proposed 20-point peace plan and security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy accused Russia of attempting to sabotage those talks.
Trump, Modi Express Concern
Russian state media reported that Putin discussed the alleged drone incident in a phone call with Trump, warning that Russia could revise its position in ongoing peace negotiations. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Trump was “outraged” by the alleged attack and suggested it could affect Washington’s approach toward Kyiv.
Trump later told reporters in Florida that he had learned about the incident from Putin and was angered by the claim. “It’s one thing to be offensive, it’s another thing to attack his house,” Trump said.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over reports of the alleged attack, warning against actions that could escalate tensions. In a post on X, Modi said diplomatic efforts remained “the most viable path” to ending the conflict and urged all sides to avoid undermining peace initiatives.