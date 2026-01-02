Brentford 0-0 Tottenham, Premier League: Spurs Frustrated in West London Draw
Brentford and Tottenham played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium, with neither side able to find a breakthrough in a largely uneventful encounter. The match marked Thomas Frank’s return to his former club Brentford, where he spent seven successful years, but he left frustrated as his Tottenham side struggled to create clear attacking opportunities. Brentford had an early effort ruled out for offside and threatened at times, yet goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and disciplined defending kept the score level. Spurs, meanwhile, saw limited chances and were unable to test the hosts consistently, prompting frustration among travelling fans.
