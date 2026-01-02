Brentford 0-0 Tottenham, Premier League: Spurs Frustrated in West London Draw

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison and Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter, right, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

1/8 Brentford's Igor Thiago, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





2/8 Brentford's Michael Kayode, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





3/8 Brentford's Vitaly Janelt, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





4/8 Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus in action with Brentford's Rico Henry, left, and Nathan Collins during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





5/8 Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





6/8 Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus, left, and Brentford's Kevin Schade in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





7/8 Brentford's Kevin Schade, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





8/8 Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur, left, and Brentford's Rico Henry in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





