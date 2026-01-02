Brentford 0-0 Tottenham, Premier League: Spurs Frustrated in West London Draw

Brentford and Tottenham played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium, with neither side able to find a breakthrough in a largely uneventful encounter. The match marked Thomas Frank’s return to his former club Brentford, where he spent seven successful years, but he left frustrated as his Tottenham side struggled to create clear attacking opportunities. Brentford had an early effort ruled out for offside and threatened at times, yet goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and disciplined defending kept the score level. Spurs, meanwhile, saw limited chances and were unable to test the hosts consistently, prompting frustration among travelling fans.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison and Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter, right, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
1/8
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Igor Thiago
Brentford's Igor Thiago, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Michael Kayode
Brentford's Michael Kayode, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Vitaly Janelt
Brentford's Vitaly Janelt, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus in action with Brentford's Rico Henry, left, and Nathan Collins during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Yehor Yarmolyuk
Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Kevin Schade
Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus, left, and Brentford's Kevin Schade in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Kevin Schade
Brentford's Kevin Schade, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League soccer-Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur, left, and Brentford's Rico Henry in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  3. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  4. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  4. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

  5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  5. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

Latest Stories

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  4. Two Die In Bengal As Families Link Deaths To Anxiety Over SIR

  5. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

  6. Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

  7. UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

  8. Outlook Anniversary Issue: The City That Remembered Us