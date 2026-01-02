Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

Jana Nayagan trailer release date and time: Vijay starrer will hit the screens on January 9, 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan trailer release date and time Photo: X/KVN Productions
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jana Nayagan will hit the screens on January 9, 2026.

  • Recently, the audio launch event was held in Malaysia.

  • The trailer will be out tomorrow Tamil, Telugu & Hindi.

Jana Nayagan trailer update: Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming political actioner is his highly anticipated farewell film, before his retirement after a 33-year acting career. The official trailer is yet to be released, and the advance bookings have already begun with an extraordinary response. It started off on a strong note worldwide, especially in North America, the UK, and Australia, which had major contributions in the pre-booking sales.

The film is set to hit the screens on January 9, and the trailer was supposed to be released on January 2. Now, it will be unveiled tomorrow. The news has been confirmed by the production house with a new poster.

Jana Nayagan trailer release date

The makers issued an official statement, confirming the trailer release of Jana Nayagan. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, "#JanaNayaganTrailer #JanNetaTrailer #JanaNayakuduTrailer. Tamil, Telugu & Hindi trailers are releasing on Jan 3rd at 6.45 PM (sic)."

A newly released poster features Vijay holding a gun alongside co-stars Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, hinting at an action-packed narrative. The promotional materials have contributed to increased anticipation amid the actor's announcement of retirement from cinema.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  2. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  3. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  4. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

  5. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  2. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  4. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  5. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  2. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  3. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  4. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

  5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  2. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller