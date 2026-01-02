Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

Jana Nayagan will hit the screens on January 9, 2026.
Recently, the audio launch event was held in Malaysia.
The trailer will be out tomorrow Tamil, Telugu & Hindi.
Jana Nayagan trailer update: Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming political actioner is his highly anticipated farewell film, before his retirement after a 33-year acting career. The official trailer is yet to be released, and the advance bookings have already begun with an extraordinary response. It started off on a strong note worldwide, especially in North America, the UK, and Australia, which had major contributions in the pre-booking sales.
The film is set to hit the screens on January 9, and the trailer was supposed to be released on January 2. Now, it will be unveiled tomorrow. The news has been confirmed by the production house with a new poster.
Jana Nayagan trailer release date
The makers issued an official statement, confirming the trailer release of Jana Nayagan. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, "#JanaNayaganTrailer #JanNetaTrailer #JanaNayakuduTrailer. Tamil, Telugu & Hindi trailers are releasing on Jan 3rd at 6.45 PM (sic)."
A newly released poster features Vijay holding a gun alongside co-stars Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, hinting at an action-packed narrative. The promotional materials have contributed to increased anticipation amid the actor's announcement of retirement from cinema.