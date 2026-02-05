Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Delay Leaves Tamil Film Industry Counting Pongal Losses

Jana Nayagan Pongal release cancellation hurts exhibitors

Trade insiders point out that a Vijay film during Pongal typically anchors the festive box office. Producer and distributor G. Dhananjheyan said the film’s failure to release during the festival resulted in a significant missed opportunity. “Usually, Tamil Nadu collections for a big star’s film during Pongal are around ₹250–300 crore. This January, collections were only around ₹125 crore,” he said, calling the loss “notional” but disruptive for the ecosystem.