Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Delay Leaves Tamil Film Industry Counting Pongal Losses

Delay in Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan amid a CBFC row hits exhibitors during a crucial festive window.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijays Jana Nayagan
Vijay's Jana Nayagan Photo: YouTube
  • Vijay Jana Nayagan release delay disrupts Pongal box office momentum.

  • CBFC row creates uncertainty for exhibitors and distributors.

  • Lack of big releases deepens Tamil film industry revenue strain.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release delay has cast a shadow over what is traditionally the most lucrative season for the Tamil film industry. With the actor’s much-anticipated farewell film stuck in a certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), exhibitors say the absence of a major Pongal release has directly affected revenues and theatre footfalls, The Hindu reported.

Jana Nayagan Pongal release cancellation hurts exhibitors

Trade insiders point out that a Vijay film during Pongal typically anchors the festive box office. Producer and distributor G. Dhananjheyan said the film’s failure to release during the festival resulted in a significant missed opportunity. “Usually, Tamil Nadu collections for a big star’s film during Pongal are around ₹250–300 crore. This January, collections were only around ₹125 crore,” he said, calling the loss “notional” but disruptive for the ecosystem.

Dhananjheyan added that while Jana Nayagan may recover its numbers whenever it releases, smaller films suffered due to the lack of planning clarity. Limited footfalls also meant theatres lost revenue from allied streams such as food and parking.

Other Pongal releases failed to fill the gap. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi and Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyar underperformed, while Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalamaiyil emerged as an unexpected success, offering only partial relief to exhibitors.

CBFC row and uncertainty stall release planning

Distributor Tiruppur Subramanian said the lack of clarity around Jana Nayagan’s release date has created hesitation across the industry. “Producers prefer to avoid clashing with a Vijay film,” he said, adding that theatres are now banking on upcoming releases to revive footfalls.

A theatre owner near Chennai noted that smaller films alone cannot sustain the exhibition business. Rising costs, declining footfalls and reliance on online reviews have made operations increasingly difficult. He also flagged how dominant distributors dictate unfavourable terms, leaving theatre owners with little room to negotiate.

