Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release Date Locked As Pawan Kalyan’s Action Film Gears Up For Big Summer Outing

Harish Shankar Ustaad Bhagat Singh and cast details

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is widely reported to be inspired by the Tamil blockbuster Theri, though the Telugu version has undergone substantial changes in story and screenplay. The film stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads, marking a fresh on-screen pairing with Pawan Kalyan. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with the recently released first single receiving a positive response online.