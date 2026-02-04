Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release Date Locked As Pawan Kalyan’s Action Film Gears Up For Big Summer Outing

The Power Star’s much-awaited action entertainer gears up for a big summer theatrical release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Pawan Kalyan as Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Pawan Kalyan as Ustaad Bhagat Singh Photo: Instagram
  • Ustaad Bhagat Singh 2026 release confirmed as major summer action film.

  • Pawan Kalyan teams up with Harish Shankar for a mass entertainer.

  • Sreeleela Raashii Khanna stars in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie.

After months of speculation, the Ustaad Bhagat Singh release date has finally been locked, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated Telugu theatrical outings of 2026. Pawan Kalyan’s new film, directed by Harish Shankar, has been positioned as a mass entertainer aimed squarely at festive audiences, with the makers confirming a worldwide cinema rollout.

Pawan Kalyan Ustaad Bhagat Singh update excites fans

The announcement was made with a striking new poster that presents Pawan Kalyan in a larger-than-life avatar, reinforcing the film’s positioning as a full-blown action drama. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been in the making for a considerable time, making this update especially significant for fans tracking Power Star Pawan Kalyan's film updates closely.

The timing of the release has also triggered a ripple effect across the Telugu film calendar. Ram Charan’s Peddi, which was earlier expected to arrive around the same window, has now been pushed ahead to avoid a high-voltage box office clash, clearing the runway for Ustaad Bhagat Singh to enjoy a solo festive run.

Harish Shankar Ustaad Bhagat Singh and cast details

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is widely reported to be inspired by the Tamil blockbuster Theri, though the Telugu version has undergone substantial changes in story and screenplay. The film stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads, marking a fresh on-screen pairing with Pawan Kalyan. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with the recently released first single receiving a positive response online.

With its scale, cast and commercial appeal, the film is expected to be one of the earliest major Telugu releases of Summer 2026. Trade circles are watching closely to see if it can extend Pawan Kalyan’s box office momentum following the success of They Call Him OG.

The Ustaad Bhagat Singh theatrical release is scheduled for March 26, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami.

