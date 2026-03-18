Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row: Actor Alleges AI Misuse After Song Ban

Summary of this article
Nora Fatehi Sarke Chunar row grows after song ban.
Actor alleges misleading translation and unauthorised AI visuals.
Raqueeb Alam says the lyrics were a direct Kannada translation.
The controversy around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD – The Devil has escalated after Nora Fatehi addressed the backlash following the song’s removal. The track, featuring Sanjay Dutt, had drawn criticism over its suggestive lyrics and choreography, leading to official intervention and its eventual takedown.
In a video statement shared online, it was claimed by the actor claimed that she had been misled about the nature of the song. It was stated that the original shoot had been done in Kannada and that the translated version provided to her had not appeared objectionable at the time.
‘I was not aware of the Hindi lyrics.’
It was explained that the Hindi version of the song had not been approved by her before release. It was further alleged that the final dubbed lyrics sounded inappropriate, something that had only been realised during the launch event. Concerns were also said to have been raised with the makers at that stage.
The situation was described as deeply uncomfortable, with it being conveyed that approval had not been taken for certain visual elements. Allegations regarding the use of AI-generated images without consent were also made, adding another layer to the controversy.
Lyricist Raqueeb Alam responds
Amid the backlash, Raqueeb Alam clarified his role in the process. In a statement to Hindustan Times, it was said that the lyrics had not been originally written by him, but by the film’s director, Prem, in Kannada.
It was further shared that writing the Hindi version had initially been refused, as concerns over censorship had been raised. However, it was stated that he had eventually been asked to translate the original Kannada lyrics directly, including specific words that had already existed in the source version.
Aftermath of the ban
Following widespread criticism, the song was taken down, with the issue also being raised in Parliament. It was indicated by authorities that freedom of expression is not absolute, and action had been initiated. Industry body All Indian Cine Workers Association also called for a ban.
In her statement, gratitude was expressed by Nora Fatehi towards audiences, with it being suggested that the backlash had played a role in the song’s removal. It was emphasised that accountability should lie with the creators rather than the performers.
The controversy continues to spark debate around artistic responsibility, consent, and the growing use of AI in content creation.