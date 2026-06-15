Ed Sheeran says he wants to focus on family life

For many fans, the announcement did not come as a complete surprise. Over the past few years, Sheeran has spoken openly about how fatherhood has changed his perspective on success, touring and work-life balance. The singer has often said that spending meaningful time with his family has become a priority, especially as his daughters grow older. His latest comments suggest he is once again choosing to slow down and focus on life beyond the stage.