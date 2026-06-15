Ed Sheeran announced a music break during his LOOP Tour opener.
The singer said he wants to spend more time with family.
Sheeran has previously taken career breaks following major album cycles.
Ed Sheeran's announcement of a break from music has surprised fans just days after the singer launched the North American leg of his LOOP Tour. During the opening concert in Glendale, Arizona, Sheeran revealed that he plans to step away from music once the tour concludes, explaining that he wants to devote more time to his family.
The Grammy-winning singer shared the update while addressing concertgoers between songs, hinting that audiences may not see him perform for some time after the current run of shows ends.
Ed Sheeran says he wants to focus on family life
For many fans, the announcement did not come as a complete surprise. Over the past few years, Sheeran has spoken openly about how fatherhood has changed his perspective on success, touring and work-life balance. The singer has often said that spending meaningful time with his family has become a priority, especially as his daughters grow older. His latest comments suggest he is once again choosing to slow down and focus on life beyond the stage.
In fan-recorded videos circulating online, Sheeran said this would be his "last time here in a while". It was further shared that he intended to take time off after the tour to "sort of do the dad thing".
The announcement comes shortly after Sheeran confirmed he was ending his long association with the record label that had supported his career for more than 15 years. In a statement shared last month, it was explained by the singer that his priorities had shifted since becoming a father.
Ed Sheeran has taken career breaks before
This is not the first time Sheeran has stepped back from the spotlight. Following the success of his Multiply album, he took a year-long hiatus in 2015 before returning with Divide. He also paused his career between 2019 and 2021 after completing the record-breaking Divide tour.
Sheeran shares two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. The couple first met during their school years and later reconnected in 2015 before marrying in a private ceremony.
The singer's current LOOP Tour began in Glendale on June 14 and is scheduled to continue across North America until November.