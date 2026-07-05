Padma Vibhushan Awardee Teejan Bai Passes Away At 70; PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute To The Pandavani Legend

Tributes pour in Teejan Bai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Teejan Bai on X. "Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. She gave Chhattisgarh's folk art a unique global identity through her magnificent performances. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."