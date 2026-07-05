Padma Vibhushan Awardee Teejan Bai Passes Away At 70; PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute To The Pandavani Legend

Renowned Pandavani icon Teejan Bai passed away at the age of 70 at AIIMS Raipur on Sunday (July 5) following a prolonged illness.
She was admitted to the hospital on May 27 and reportedly died at 3:15 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid tributes to the legendary artist.
Teejan Bai, Pandavani legend, breathed her last on Sunday (July 5) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur after a prolonged illness. She was 70.
She passed away at 3:15 am while undergoing treatment at the hospital. She had been admitted since May 27, doctors told PTI.
Born in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, Teejan Bai became one of India's most celebrated folk artistes. She played a central role in taking ancient Chhattisgarhi folk tradition of Pandavani to the global audience.
Leaves an enduring legacy of Pandavani art
Teejan Bai transformed the regional folk tradition Pandavani into a globally recognised art form. She achieved this through her commanding voice, dramatic stage presence and expressive performances.
For the unversed, Pandavani is Chhattisgarh's traditional folk storytelling form. It is based on episodes from the Mahabharata.
She received multiple national honours for her contributions. She was conferred the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan.
Tributes pour in Teejan Bai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Teejan Bai on X. "Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. She gave Chhattisgarh's folk art a unique global identity through her magnificent performances. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."
President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over her death. "The news of the demise of the renowned Pandavani artist Smt. Teejan Bai ji is extremely heartbreaking. With her powerful voice, commanding presence, and unique style of presentation, she brought the tales of the Mahabharata to life on stage," she wrote.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, mourning the passing of Teejan Bai, announced that she will be accorded full state honours during her final rites.