Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On 'Difficult Health' After Padma Bhushan Honour: 'Slowly Finding My Way Back'

Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday.
The event marked one of Yagnik's first public appearances since she was diagnosed with a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss in 2024.
Yagnik looked frail and was assisted by a volunteer to receive the award.
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik, 60, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday (June 23) as she attended the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony in Delhi to receive the Padma Bhushan honour. It marked one of her first public appearances since revealing her battle with a rare hearing disorder in 2024.
Several pics and videos from the ceremony are circulating on social media, showing Yagnik looking frail as a volunteer assisted her to receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. This raised concern among fans over the singer's health.
On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an update on her health, saying that she is "slowly finding my way back."
Expresses gratitude for Padma Bhushan honour
"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way," Yagnik wrote while sharing an image of herself from the ceremony with the President.
She continued, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."
Alka Yagnik on her health
On her health, Yagnik wrote, "This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."
What happened to Alka Yagnik's health?
In 2024, Yagnik revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with "a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss" due to a "sudden viral attack".