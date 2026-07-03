The Afterlife of Displacement: Review of 'Register Me as Kulbhushan'

The book's central image is the “button of forgetting”, a magical device that allows Kulbhushan to erase painful memories whenever he chooses. At first, this seems like a useful way to cope with humiliation, rejection and trauma. But as the story unfolds, forgetting becomes more complicated. The memories that cause pain are often the same memories that help define who we are. By exploring this tension, Saraogi creates a thoughtful reflection on how people live with loss and how much of the past can be left behind before a person begins to lose a sense of self.