Calcutta HC rejects Abhishek Banerjee’s Overseas Treatment Plea, Orders Medical Assessment

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetak Maurya
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Court asks SSKM medical board to assess TMC leader’s condition before taking a decision on foreign travel

TMC
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee
Summary of this article

  • Calcutta HC rejects Abhishek Banerjee’s overseas treatment plea, orders SSKM medical board evaluation before decision.

  • Court extends interim protection in hate speech case and directs cooperation with ongoing investigation.

  • West Bengal government opposes foreign travel, citing possible impact on pending legal proceedings.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s plea seeking permission to travel abroad for eye treatment. Justice Sougata Bhattacharya directed the Diamond Harbour MP to first undergo a medical assessment at the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The order was passed during the hearing of a case concerning allegations that Banerjee had delivered hate speeches during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign. The court, while declining permission for overseas treatment at this stage, instructed that his medical condition be evaluated by doctors at the government hospital.

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Medical Board Ordered

The court directed the head of the ophthalmology department at SSKM to form a medical board to evaluate Banerjee's condition. Justice Bhattacharya said the court would decide on the foreign travel request only after reviewing the medical board's findings.

During the hearing, Justice Bhattacharya asked if the MP had consulted an eye specialist before seeking court permission to travel. Banerjee's counsel submitted that the MP has been receiving ophthalmic treatment in the US for the past 10 years. Despite the submission, the court held that a fresh assessment by SSKM doctors is necessary before taking any decision on overseas treatment, listing the matter for further hearing in August.

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State Opposes Travel

The West Bengal government opposed Banerjee's plea. State Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar argued that allowing the TMC MP to travel abroad could affect ongoing legal proceedings. Majumdar submitted that permitting foreign travel at this stage could create difficulties in the investigation process, as several important cases involving Banerjee, including the alleged hate speech case, remain pending.

Interim Protection Extended

The High Court extended Banerjee's interim protection from coercive police measures and arrest until October. The allegations relate to statements Banerjee allegedly made during an election campaign rally, where he was accused of making violence-inciting remarks and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The court directed Banerjee to cooperate with the investigation and asked the Criminal Investigation Department to complete its probe at the earliest.

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