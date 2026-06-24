Calcutta High Court Refuses Urgent Hearing In Cases Relating To Trinamool Leader Abhishek Banerjee

Calcutta High Court declines to grant urgent hearing in petitions related to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, citing lack of prima facie urgency.
The petitions will now be heard in the regular course, dealing a temporary setback to the petitioners.
The ruling comes amid escalating internal crisis in Trinamool Congress, with loyalists and rebels fighting for control of the party.
The Calcutta High Court on Saturday declined to grant urgent hearing in multiple petitions connected to Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, dealing a procedural blow to those seeking immediate judicial intervention in the matters.
A division bench of the High Court observed that the petitions did not disclose any “prima facie urgency” that would warrant an out-of-turn listing. The court directed that the cases be placed before the appropriate bench in the normal course of listing. The petitions are understood to involve various allegations and complaints filed against Abhishek Banerjee and his close associates in recent months.
The development comes at a highly sensitive time for the Trinamool Congress, which is currently witnessing a serious vertical split. Both the loyalist faction led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the rebel group have submitted separate lists of office-bearers to the Election Commission of India, intensifying the power struggle within the party.
Senior advocates representing the petitioners had strongly argued for urgent listing, citing the “serious nature of the allegations” and their potential ramifications on public interest and the ongoing political crisis in the state. However, the court remained unconvinced and refused to expedite the matters.
Abhishek Banerjee’s legal team welcomed the High Court’s order, describing the petitions as “politically motivated and frivolous attempts to harass a popular leader.” They asserted that all allegations levelled against him are baseless and will be strongly contested once the cases are taken up for hearing.
Legal experts noted that while this is a temporary setback for the petitioners, the cases remain pending and will eventually be heard. Given the high political stakes involved, the matters are likely to attract significant attention when they come up for regular hearing.
The refusal of urgent hearing is being closely watched in West Bengal’s political circles. The TMC has been rocked by internal rebellion in recent weeks, with several senior leaders and MPs openly challenging the current leadership. The Election Commission’s impending decision on the party’s official name and symbol has further heightened the tensions.
The Calcutta High Court’s measured approach reflects its reluctance to get directly involved in what is increasingly looking like a full-blown political battle within the ruling party of West Bengal. The coming weeks are expected to see more legal and political manoeuvring as both factions continue to assert their claims.