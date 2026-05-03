Harveting The Past To Enrich The Present: Tales Of Modern India

A new collection of eight stories explores the spiritual depth, nuanced female characters, and timeless modernity of Rabindranath Tagore, translated by Soumitra Das.

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Anjana Basu
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Rabindranath Tagore Stories, Soumitra Das Translation, Tales of Modern India
Cover of Tales of Modern India Eight stories by Tagore translated by Soumitra Das Photo: Source: Vitasta Publishing
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The collection features eight translated stories that highlight Tagore’s transition from traditional values to modern sensibilities.

  • Soumitra Das emphasizes Tagore’s unique spirituality and Chekhovian observation of human relationships and social shifts.

  • The volume showcases complex female protagonists who navigate the rigid conventions of Bengali bhadralok society with agency and nuance.

Soumitra Das is very open about his non-Bengali background and his initial indifference to Rabindranath Tagore, a confession that may feel a little too direct for some readers. However, he goes on to admit that, over time, he came to appreciate Tagore’s tonal richness and classical approach to literature, noting that few writers have made such a lasting impression on their country’s literary culture. Tagore’s values and ethos, he argues, are unmatched—especially striking given how little is known about the extent of Western literature Tagore may have read. For Das, it is Tagore’s spirituality that sets him apart from many Western writers, such as Samuel Beckett, whose works often express doubt or existential unease.

Tagore, in many stories, is quietly Chekhovian, offering a subtle view of changing lives and relationships. This raises an interesting question: can this collection truly be called Tales from Modern India when Das himself places Tagore in a more timeless space? The volume includes translations of well-known stories such as The Broken Nest (the inspiration for Charulata), Laboratory, and others. These stories explore the dynamics between people—lovers, parents and children, families—and often require a shift in perspective to fully understand the characters’ choices.

Women, in particular, are portrayed with nuance. They are often constrained, Charu being a well-known example, but also capable of engineering business affaors, like Sohini, the widow who though described as a ‘pander’. successfully manages her late husband’s affairs and legal battles, even as she remains traditional in arranging her daughter Neela’s future. Characters like Mrinmoyee and Revati further reflect this range.

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BY Anjana Basu

Translating Tagore means carrying across the cultural nuances of Bengali bhadralok society into English, a process that inevitably involves both recovery and loss. To read Tagore today is to enter a world in motion, one that shifts between tradition and modernity, filled with quiet tensions and possibilities. His stories feel alive because they engage deeply with human complexity.

What makes Tagore endure is not only his poetic language but his deep engagement with the human condition. Themes of love, loss, longing, and identity are not abstract ideas in his work; they emerge from lived experience, shaped by changing social realities. Writing at a time when rigid conventions governed everyday life, Tagore subtly challenged these norms, opening up new ways of thinking without overt confrontation.

He resists tidy conclusions. Instead, his stories linger in ambiguity, allowing characters to inhabit spaces where certainty is elusive. This quality lends his work a distinctly modern sensibility, even as it remains anchored in its historical moment. His writing, ultimately, is less about grand statements and more about attentive observation—a compassionate, patient exploration of human lives.

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His creative approach often recalls that of Flaubert ideal that shaped much of modernist writing—the belief that the author should be everywhere in the work, yet never overtly visible, something that Das mentions. Tagore’s presence is deeply felt in his work, but rarely intrusive.

At the same time, Rabindranath Tagore saw himself through multiple, overlapping identities. He was an ‘Oriental’ engaging with the modern world from a distinct cultural perspective; a Bengali drawing on the emotional and social landscape of his region; and, above all, a writer who believed in a larger, universal humanity, one that extends beyond nations, conflicts, and even the realities of colonial rule.

Tagore believed that one must reflect on the past to understand the present. As someone shaped by colonial modernity, he engaged with its contradictions thoughtfully, often questioning its utilitarian tendencies. He resisted the idea of reducing human beings to mere instruments, insisting instead on a deeper, spiritual understanding of existence without focus on the material world.

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It is perhaps this perspective that allows Das to frame the collection as Tales of Modern India. What stands out most, however, are the ideas expressed in the introduction, which, for many readers, may well be the highlight of the book.

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