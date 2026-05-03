Harveting The Past To Enrich The Present: Tales Of Modern India

Soumitra Das is very open about his non-Bengali background and his initial indifference to Rabindranath Tagore, a confession that may feel a little too direct for some readers. However, he goes on to admit that, over time, he came to appreciate Tagore’s tonal richness and classical approach to literature, noting that few writers have made such a lasting impression on their country’s literary culture. Tagore’s values and ethos, he argues, are unmatched—especially striking given how little is known about the extent of Western literature Tagore may have read. For Das, it is Tagore’s spirituality that sets him apart from many Western writers, such as Samuel Beckett, whose works often express doubt or existential unease.