The Cultural Authoritarianism Of Tagore Worship, And Its Aftermath In Bangladesh

The article argues that Rabindranath Tagore became politically weaponised in Bangladesh under the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina. Tagore’s poetry, music and cultural symbolism were projected as markers of “proper” Bengali identity and secular nationalism, turning admiration for him into an ideological test

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Faisal Mahmud
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Rabindranath Tagore
Rabindranath Tagore
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Awami League allegedly transformed Tagore from a literary icon into a political symbol of secular nationalism and elite Bengali identity

  • Critics argue that questioning Tagore or dominant cultural narratives was often portrayed as anti-Bengali or Islamist, deepening social and cultural divides

  • After the political backlash against the Awami League, Tagore himself became a polarising figure, caught between being sanctified by secular elites and rejected by reactionary voices

Rabindranath Tagore has long occupied a peculiar place in Bangladesh. He is culturally omnipresent, yet politically instrumentalised.

For more than a decade, the ousted Awami League government of Sheikh Hasina wrapped themselves in Tagore’s poetry and songs as well as all symbolism surrounding Tagore as though possession of Rabindranath conferred a monopoly over civilization itself.

Love for Tagore became an ideological litmus test. Tagore was elevated from literary giant to secular state mascot and admiration for him ceased to be aesthetic preference and became a political credential.

In the process, dissent from this carefully curated Rabindranathian order was increasingly portrayed as communalism or latent Islamist sedition. The result is that in post-uprising Bangladesh, Tagore himself, despite his universalism, has become polarising.

This did not happen because Bangladeshis suddenly stopped loving Tagore. Nor because a generation forgot his songs. It happened because the Awami League had transformed cultural affiliation into ideological policing.

Under Hasina’s rule, Rabindra Sangeet was repeatedly deployed as shorthand for “proper Bengali identity,” while critics of the regime were subtly cast outside the moral boundaries of Bengaliness itself. A literary inheritance became a political weapon.

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The irony is brutal. Tagore himself distrusted narrow nationalism and warned against the suffocation of the human spirit by ideological orthodoxy. Yet his legacy in Bangladesh was increasingly curated through state patronage and elite cultural institutions.

As one recent essay in The Daily Star observed, Bangladesh has often celebrated “a sanitised Rabindranath”—flattened into ceremonial recitations and state-approved symbolism rather than engaged as a radical, contradictory thinker.

Awami League’s cultural project relied heavily on binaries. To be modern was to be “Rabindrik.” To question dominant secular-nationalist narratives was to risk being labelled anti-Bengali. Over time, this framework acquired a class character too.

Urban cultural elites—particularly in Dhaka—treated Rabindra culture as a marker of refinement separating enlightened citizens from supposedly crude masses. The deeper resentment this generated among conservative and rural Muslims was often ignored or dismissed as ignorance.

Rather than broadening Tagore’s accessibility, the political class and its allied intelligentsia turned him into a gatekeeping device.

Selective Interpretation

The problem was compounded by the selective reading of history.

Critics increasingly pointed to uncomfortable episodes, especially Tagore’s reported opposition to the establishment of Dhaka University in 1912, an institution widely seen by Bengali Muslims as essential to their educational advancement.

Though historians dispute simplistic portrayals of his role, the controversy became politically explosive because official culture refused to acknowledge any ambiguity.

Instead of allowing critical debate, defenders of the canonical Rabindranath often reacted with moral outrage, reinforcing the perception that Tagore had become part of a state-sponsored secular orthodoxy beyond scrutiny.

This defensive sanctification proved disastrous, especially after the July uprising. Once the Awami League’s political legitimacy collapsed under accusations of authoritarianism and repression, many symbols associated with its cultural nationalism suffered collateral damage.

Unfortunately, Tagore was among them. Awami League’s cultural project of fusing loyalty to the ‘nation’ (read Awami league’s idea of nation) and loyalty to secularism and loyalty to Rabindranath into a single emotional package. When one pillar cracked, the others shook too.

The thing that emerged afterward was not simply anti-Tagore sentiment but a backlash against cultural monopolisation. Suddenly, social media was flooded with arguments about Tagore’s “Hinduness,” the Sanskritised nature of his Bengali, and whether his worldview truly reflected Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Articles in Indian publications reacted with alarm to reports that Tagore had become “polarising” in the “new Bangladesh.” Yet much of this commentary missed the deeper issue.

The backlash was not born in a vacuum. It was the consequence of decades in which state power transformed cultural taste into political hierarchy.

The Awami League’s defenders often portrayed any discomfort with Tagore as evidence of creeping Islamism. That argument was politically convenient but intellectually lazy.

Bangladesh’s relationship with Tagore has always been more complicated. The country embraced “Amar Shonar Bangla” during the Liberation War because the song articulated territorial love during a struggle against Pakistani domination.

Tagore was absorbed into a liberation narrative. But over time, the state expanded that symbolic role until Rabindranath became almost compulsory patriotism.

Compulsory patriotism inevitably breeds resistance.

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Tragedy Of Misunderstanding Tagore

The tragedy is that the real Tagore was far larger than the ideological uses imposed upon him.

He wrote deeply about village Bengal, criticised mechanical nationalism, attacked social hierarchies and explored spiritual universality beyond communal boundaries. Some recent essays have rightly argued that the country has yet to fully “claim” this more complex Rabindranath.

But such reclamation becomes difficult when political actors insist on turning literature into a loyalty test.

The current polarisation around Tagore therefore says a lot about Bangladesh’s exhausted culture war.

On one side stand sections of the secular elite who continue to wield Tagore as proof of cultural superiority. On the other stand reactionary voices eager to reduce him to a Hindu zamindar alien to Muslim Bengal.

Both camps flatten him. Both instrumentalise him. Neither truly reads him.

Even the debate over language reveals this distortion. Critics today accuse Tagore of promoting excessively Sanskritised Bengali supposedly disconnected from ordinary Bangladeshis.

Yet linguistic historians note that Bangladeshi Bangla evolved organically through Muslim speech patterns, Persian influences and local usage, often diverging from Kolkata-centric standards.

Some contemporary writers argue Tagore himself would probably have welcomed this evolution rather than policing linguistic purity. The irony is that many who invoke Tagore in defence of “pure” Bengali betray the very cosmopolitanism he embodied.

There is also a geopolitical layer. Because Tagore is intensely celebrated in India, especially West Bengal, sections of Bangladeshi nationalism increasingly view excessive Tagore worship as entangled with Indian cultural influence.

During the Awami League years, when the government was frequently accused by opponents of political subservience to Delhi, this perception intensified. Tagore thus became caught in a larger anxiety about sovereignty, identity and regional dominance.

Attacks on Rabindranath were often less about literature than about resentment toward a political order seen as culturally patronising and geopolitically unequal.

None of this diminishes Tagore’s literary genius. He remains one of the greatest writers produced by the subcontinent. But genius alone cannot protect a cultural figure from political misuse. In Bangladesh, Rabindranath was burdened with too much ideological labour.

He was asked to certify secularism, authenticate nationalism, validate elite culture and symbolise resistance to Islamism all at once. No writer can survive such overuse unscarred.

The tragedy is that Bangladesh now risks losing the real Rabindranath between two caricatures: the sanctified secular icon and the demonised Hindu other. Tagore deserved neither fate.

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