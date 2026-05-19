How Sarees Became The ‘Softest’ Weapon In India-Bangladesh Diplomacy

Summary of this article
Cultural diplomacy has emerged precisely because official diplomacy often struggles to generate emotional warmth.
A Bangladeshi diplomat can host a Jamdani exhibition in Delhi at a moment when bilateral relations remain tense, and still draw enthusiastic Indian crowds.
Sarees succeed where communiques fail because they operate through recognition. They remind both countries that their histories remain entangled despite national borders.
In the high-ceilinged halls of New Delhi’s National Crafts Museum last autumn, visitors leaned close to translucent fabric as though inspecting a relic under glass. Under warm gallery lights, Bangladeshi master weavers sat at looms and coaxed motifs into existence thread by thread.
Diplomats, designers, filmmakers and Delhi socialites drifted through the exhibition, pausing before 150-year-old Jamdani sarees so delicate that one Indian designer called them “woven air.”
At the centre of the room stood Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, the planner of what was ostensibly a textile exhibition but functioned, in practice, as something more intricate—diplomacy by loom…and by memory.
For months now, Hamidullah has quietly turned sarees into instruments of soft power in Delhi. The Jamdani exposition followed earlier showcases of Tangail and other Bangladeshi handloom traditions at diplomatic events in the Indian capital, where the response from Indian audiences was immediate and emotional.
Collectors arrived carrying inherited pieces. Designers spoke reverently about muslin traditions. Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali recalled dressing Rekha in Bangladeshi Jamdani for Umrao Jaan, describing the fabric as “a cinematic delight.”
That phrase…cinematic delight… captures something essential about the India-Bangladesh relationship itself. Between the two countries, politics often moves in jagged lines. River disputes, trade irritants, border anxieties, shifting governments..what not!.
But sarees travel differently. They move softly across checkpoints and drawing rooms, across weddings and Eid gatherings, across Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata and Dhaka alike. They survive diplomatic frost.
In South Asia, perhaps no garment carries so much geography in its folds.
For generations, Bangladeshi Jamdani has enchanted Indian buyers with its floating floral motifs and feather-light cotton. In boutiques from Kolkata to Delhi as well as Mumbai, connoisseurs speak of “real Dhakai” with near-mythic reverence.
Tangail sarees from Bangladesh…airy, geometric, practical yet elegant… have similarly crossed borders through informal trade routes, personal shopping trips and family networks. Indian women wear them to office parties and literary festivals, often unaware that the weave itself is part of an ongoing diplomatic argument.
Because if sarees unite the two Bengals culturally, they also expose the fragility of ownership in a region where history itself was partitioned.
Rivalry of two Bengals
The modern Tangail controversy erupted publicly in 2024 after India granted a Geographical Indication tag to “Tangail sarees of West Bengal.” Bangladesh reacted sharply.
In Dhaka, social media users accused India of appropriating a textile tradition rooted in Tangail district, in central Bangladesh. Officials scrambled to secure Bangladesh’s own GI recognition. Lawyers became involved. Textile historians entered television debates.
The thing that made the dispute especially complicated was that both sides were, in their own ways, historically correct.
The Tangail weaving tradition originated in what is now Bangladesh. But after Partition in 1947—and again during the upheavals surrounding the 1971 Liberation War—many Hindu weaving families migrated from Tangail into India’s West Bengal, settling in places like Fulia and Nadia.
They carried their looms, motifs and techniques with them. Over decades, Tangail weaving became deeply embedded in Bengal’s Indian textile economy too.
In other words, the saree crossed borders before diplomats did.
That layered history makes the present rivalry both emotional and revealing. Bangladesh views Tangail as inseparable from the soil, climate and cultural memory of Tangail district itself. Indian weavers argue that heritage also resides in skilled hands and inherited technique, regardless of where refugees resettled.
The dispute is more than commercial. It is about legitimacy and continuity as well as about the right to narrate Bengal’s past.
Jamdani has generated similar tensions, though with less overt acrimony. Bangladesh has spent years positioning Jamdani as a crown jewel of its national identity, aided by UNESCO recognition of the weaving tradition as intangible cultural heritage.
Yet Indian admiration for Jamdani has remained unabashed and enduring. Kolkata’s saree markets have long depended on Bangladeshi handloom imports, formal and informal alike. In Delhi exhibitions, Indian audiences gather around Bangladeshi looms with fascination.
There is a paradox here: the stronger the political competition over ownership becomes, the deeper the aesthetic affection appears to grow.
This is where sarees become tacit diplomacy.
Unlike treaties, textiles ask for no formal alignment. They create intimacy without negotiation. A Bangladeshi diplomat can host a Jamdani exhibition in Delhi at a moment when bilateral relations remain tense, and still draw enthusiastic Indian crowds.
An Indian bride can choose a Dhakai Jamdani while political commentators argue over water-sharing agreements. Bangladeshi women continue to prize Indian Benarasi silk for weddings despite periodic trade restrictions and nationalist rhetoric.
The Benarasi saree, particularly from Varanasi, occupies in Bangladesh a cultural status almost ceremonial in nature. In countless Bangladeshi weddings, the red Benarasi remains the bridal saree of choice.
In old Dhaka markets, Indian silks have long been coveted for their prestige and craftsmanship. The emotional economy of the saree routinely ignores the official economy of borders.
Saree’s enchanting power
That interdependence has also created vulnerability. Political tensions and trade disruptions during the period of the interim government in Dhaka have rattled India’s saree business linked to Bangladesh, with merchants on both sides worrying about declining movement of textiles and consumers.
But even during difficult phases in bilateral relations, the appetite for each other’s weaves has rarely disappeared.
Perhaps because Bengal’s textile history predates both nation-states.
Before Partition, muslin and Jamdani moved through a shared cultural geography stretching across the delta. Colonial trade routes carried Bengal textiles to Europe and the Middle East. Mughal courts prized Dhakai muslin so fine it was said to pass through a ring.
Today’s diplomatic symbolism surrounding sarees draws power from that deeper civilisational memory. That memory was visible in Delhi during those saree exhibitions. Guests did not behave like consumers at a trade fair; they behaved like descendants encountering fragments of a divided inheritance.
Elderly visitors recounted mothers and grandmothers who wore Tangail sarees before migration. Young designers spoke about rediscovering handloom traditions endangered by mechanised fashion. In the galleries, politics softened into texture.
This is not to romanticise the relationship between India and Bangladesh. Beneath the silk and cotton lies a difficult present. Relations have experienced turbulence in recent years, shaped by domestic political changes in Dhaka, concerns over minorities, migration debates and strategic anxieties in New Delhi.
Yet cultural diplomacy has emerged precisely because official diplomacy often struggles to generate emotional warmth. Sarees succeed where communiques fail because they operate through recognition. They remind both countries that their histories remain entangled despite national borders.
Even the Tangail dispute, for all its bitterness, unintentionally proved that point. Nations rarely fight over things that do not matter to them emotionally. The argument itself testified to how profoundly both Bangladesh and India see the saree as part of their identity.
And perhaps that is the irony woven through every Jamdani motif and every Tangail border: the same textile capable of triggering diplomatic friction is also capable of restoring familiarity.
Faisal Mahmud is a Dhaka-based journalist. He was the former Minister (press) of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi
Views expressed are personal