Home Away From Home: Mario D’Souza’s Exhibition Celebrates The Beauty Of A Transient Home

D'Souza's titular concept crystallised amid personal upheavals around 2016-2018, as family ties and emotional fractures pulled him back to India after 25 years in France. "Suddenly started thinking of India more because my mom is 83. So, I want to spend time with her a little more," D’Souza shared, compounded by a breakup that prompted longer stays—three to four months annually in India while basing in Paris. This rhythm, evolving since circa 2016-18), birthed the theme: "How I can make both my home. I can't choose one because that’s very difficult." The concept kept repeating itself in his practice and now after 10 years of iteration, it anchors the show as a "celebration of work," balancing emotions and roots: "One plus one is equal to one... it is not two,” D’Souza said.