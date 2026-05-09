An Ode To My Father, The Most Loved Teacher

Before I learned what learning was supposed to mean, I learned what it looked like in practice. It looked like my father sitting at a table that was never entirely his, surrounded by other people’s children, repeating the same sentence until it settled. It looked like time being spent without calculation, effort without guarantee. He never used the word “access”. He would have found it unnecessary. For him, education was not something to be given. It was something you refused to withhold. It came from his formative years of village and Calcutta life, where each step towards higher education was met with precarity, gatekeeping and a general idea that in the 60s, you needed to find work and not read Shakespeare.