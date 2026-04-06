Life Of Puja Controversy: In Bullies We Trust 

What unsettles them is not what she says but the fact that she says it at all, and from where she says it. A woman in a rural household, speaking fluent English with a strong Bengali cadence, discussing parallel cinema and feminist politics without institutional endorsement or urban signages, disrupts a deeply held belief that knowledge must have a specific origin. There is no visible infrastructure of legitimacy, no aesthetic reassurance, no carefully curated background to certify her thoughts. Just speech, and speech, when it comes from the wrong place, begins to look like fraud. The questions that follow are predictable. How does she know this? How does she have the time? How does she speak like this? These are not innocent questions. They are acts of disbelief masquerading as inquiry. They are the modern equivalent of checking someone’s credentials at the door, except the door here is cultural and the credentials are invisible and/or inadequate.