What Lies Beneath: Book Review of The Bucket

Then there is the fact that Pramila, whose death drives the entire story, remains largely more a playtoy than a person though the horror undercurrents related to her are striking. We never understand what drove her to model when she was the poster girl for dance and rabindrasangeet in her school. Ishaan and his father believe that women should stay home and be decorative or submissive which seems to spill over into Ray’s portrayal of the women characters except perhaps for the Black Envelope Ria though even she is defined by what her profession would make her.