Jannik Sinner Vs Juan Cerundolo: Argentine Produces Roland-Garros Shock To Knock Out World No. 1
World No. 56 Juan Manuel Cerundolo pulled off a stunning upset at the 2026 French Open, knocking out top seed Jannik Sinner in a dramatic second-round comeback at Roland-Garros. Sinner dominated early, taking the first two sets 6-3, 6-2 and leading 5-1 in the third before the match turned sharply in the Paris heat. After a major drop in intensity and a 15-point losing streak, Sinner lost control as Cerúndolo clawed back the third set 7-5 and then completely overpowered him 6-1, 6-1 in the next two. The Argentine’s remarkable turnaround ended Sinner’s 30-match unbeaten run and sent him into the third round in one of the tournament’s biggest shocks.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE