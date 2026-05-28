Jannik Sinner Vs Juan Cerundolo: Argentine Produces Roland-Garros Shock To Knock Out World No. 1

World No. 56 Juan Manuel Cerundolo pulled off a stunning upset at the 2026 French Open, knocking out top seed Jannik Sinner in a dramatic second-round comeback at Roland-Garros. Sinner dominated early, taking the first two sets 6-3, 6-2 and leading 5-1 in the third before the match turned sharply in the Paris heat. After a major drop in intensity and a 15-point losing streak, Sinner lost control as Cerúndolo clawed back the third set 7-5 and then completely overpowered him 6-1, 6-1 in the next two. The Argentine’s remarkable turnaround ended Sinner’s 30-match unbeaten run and sent him into the third round in one of the tournament’s biggest shocks.

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Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo french open 2026 highlights
Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates winning against Jannik Sinner of Italy after their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo R2
Jannik Sinner of Italy gestures as he leaves the court after the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Sinner collapse against Cerundolo
Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates winning against Jannik Sinner of Italy after their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Roland Garros Day 5 highlights
Jannik Sinner of Italy gestures as he leaves the court after the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Sinner cramping French Open
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts at the end of the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Sinner Career Grand Slam bid
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Sinner shock exit Roland Garros 2026
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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World No.1 Sinner Paris defeat
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Jannik Sinner vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Roland Garros 2026 photo gallery
Jannik Sinner of Italy, bottom, returns to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Sinner vs Cerundolo match photos
Jannik Sinner of Italy, bottom returns to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Round 2 best moments pictures
Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Court Philippe Chatrier in pics
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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