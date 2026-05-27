Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya Film Slows But Crosses Massive Global Milestone

Karuppu box office collection day 12 fell 24.6 percent, earning Rs 4.45 crore net.
Karuppu worldwide collection surged beyond Rs 253 crore, powered largely by Tamil audiences.
Suriya’s latest film maintained strong occupancy, especially during evening and night screenings.
Karuppu box office collection day 12 reflected the usual weekday slowdown, but the Suriya-starrer still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters. Directed by RJ Balaji, the mythological action drama recorded a dip on Tuesday after an impressive second weekend, yet continued marching towards new milestones globally.
According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned Rs 4.45 crore net in India on Day 12. This marked a 24.6 percent drop from Monday’s Rs 5.90 crore net collection. Even with the decline, the film maintained a wide theatrical presence across 4,470 shows.
Karuppu Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 253 Crore
The bigger headline, however, lies in the film’s global performance. Karuppu added nearly Rs 1 crore from overseas territories on Tuesday, taking its Karuppu worldwide collection to Rs 253.26 crore.
India gross collections now stand at Rs 184.26 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 69 crore so far. The cumulative India net collection has climbed to Rs 159.20 crore, reinforcing the film’s commercial strength.
Tamil Version Powers Suriya’s Box Office Run
The Tamil version remained the backbone of the film’s success. On Day 12 alone, it collected Rs 3.65 crore net from 3,073 shows and registered around 25 percent occupancy.
The Telugu version followed with Rs 80 lakh net from 1,397 shows, recording roughly 18 percent occupancy.
Occupancy trends suggested stronger evening and night footfalls. The Tamil version opened at 16.77 percent occupancy during morning shows before climbing steadily to 30.38 percent during late-night screenings.
Tamil Nadu continued to dominate regional earnings, generating Rs 3.70 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 80 lakh, Karnataka added Rs 30 lakh, while Kerala brought in Rs 21 lakh. The rest of India accounted for Rs 8 lakh.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya as Saravanan, a lawyer who serves as the human avatar of deity Karuppusamy. Also featuring Trisha Krishnan, the film follows a father-daughter duo trapped inside a corrupt legal system, blending mythology with courtroom drama and mass-action storytelling.