Bhishmar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhyan Srinivasan-Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Malayalam Entertainer

Bhishmar story

The story follows Murugan (Dhyan Sreenivasan), a vegetable shop owner who still thinks of his ex-lover Gouri, who is married. Murugan is stuck in his life. Another track shows a group of college students, including Aravind (Vishnu Unnikrishnan). Murukan's life is disrupted when Aravind asks him to help him abduct his girlfriend, who is being held captive by her family.