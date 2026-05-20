Bhishmar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhyan Srinivasan-Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Malayalam Entertainer

Malayalam movie Bhishmar is set for a digital debut.
The film marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Dhyan Srinivasan-Vishnu Unnikrishnan.
Directed by East Coast Vijayan, the comedic thriller blends drama, chaos, comedy and romantic moments.
Bhishmar OTT release update: Malayalam film Bhishmar, which had a theatrical release on March 20, 2026, is set for digital debut this month. Directed by East Coast Vijayan, the comedic thriller, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan, opened to mixed reviews, with audiences praising the first-ever on-screen pairing of Sreenivasan and Unnikrishnan.
When and where to watch Bhishmar online
The movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT from May 22.
Bhishmar cast and crew
Divya Pillai and Ammayra Goswami play the female leads. Indrans, Unni Lalu, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Manikandan Achari, Shaju Sreedhar, Senthil Krishna, Abu Salim, Jayan Cherthala, Sreeraj, Shiny Vijayan, Smrithi Pandey, Sohan Seenulal and Vishnu Groovy round out the cast.
Bhishmar has been written by Ansaj Gopi. Ratheesh Ram handled the cinematography, while Johnkutty did the editing. Ranjin Raj composed the songs and the background score.
Bhishmar story
The story follows Murugan (Dhyan Sreenivasan), a vegetable shop owner who still thinks of his ex-lover Gouri, who is married. Murugan is stuck in his life. Another track shows a group of college students, including Aravind (Vishnu Unnikrishnan). Murukan's life is disrupted when Aravind asks him to help him abduct his girlfriend, who is being held captive by her family.
It is a perfect blend of drama, comedy, romantic moments and chaos, making it a perfect family entertainer.
Though many praised the film, some called it "outdated" and "boring". Many also criticised the weak writing and editing.
Now, let's see the audience reactions on OTT.