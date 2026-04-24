Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya's Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Thriller

Aadu 3 plot

Set across three timelines—colonial‑era Kerala (1790 AD), the present day, and dystopian future (2370 AD). It follows the misadventures of Shaji Pappan and his gang. The story unfolds around a mysterious substance capable of reshaping time. As events from the past, present and future begin to collide, the characters get embroiled in a conspiracy far bigger than they imagined.