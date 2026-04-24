Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya's Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Thriller

Summary of this article
Aadu 3 is set for a digital debut soon.
Led by Jayasurya, the Malayalam comedy-thriller received positive reviews from critics and audiences upon theatrical release.
Here are Aadu 3 OTT release date and platform details
Aadu 3 OTT release date update: The Malayalam comedy-thriller, which hit the screens on March 19, is set to make its digital debut next month. Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film is the third instalment in the Aadu series, blending satire, science fiction and history.
When and where to watch Aadu 3 on OTT
Aadu 3 will be available to stream on Zee5 from May 1, 2026. The streamer shared a trailer on social media and captione it, "The madness is officially On! Shaji Pappan, Dude & Sarbath Shameer are coming soon 🔥Aadu 3 premieres May 1 on Malayalam zee5...(sic)."
Aadu 3 plot
Set across three timelines—colonial‑era Kerala (1790 AD), the present day, and dystopian future (2370 AD). It follows the misadventures of Shaji Pappan and his gang. The story unfolds around a mysterious substance capable of reshaping time. As events from the past, present and future begin to collide, the characters get embroiled in a conspiracy far bigger than they imagined.
On playing two characters across different eras, Jayasurya said, “Shaji Pappan belongs to the present, while Maharaja Padmanabhan Thampuran carries the burden of history. Playing both roles within the same film was challenging but also rewarding because their choices echo into one another.”
Aadu 3 cast
Aadu 3 brings back the iconic ensemble led by Jayasurya as Shaji Pappan, alongside Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan, Sudhi Koppa, and Harikrishnan.
Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev are the new faces of the comedy-thriller.
Friday Film House (Vijay Babu) has jointly backed the film with Kavya Film Company (Venu Kunnappilly).